As Russia goes to war with Ukraine, all things Brexit are still bubbling away over here in the UK.Earlier this week, Britain signed a trade deal with New Zealand, which could damage some UK industries like farming and food processing. And both Keir Starmer and Jacob Rees-Mogg have been heard uttering the phrase ‘Brexit opportunities’ in recent weeks.So, of course, Independent readers have a lot of questions about Brexit.Journalist Adam Forrest hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ and here are his answers to eight reader questions.How can the government claim the New Zealand trade deal will boost the UK economy?The deal...

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO