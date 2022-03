Over the last two centuries, at least 23 ships are recorded as having been sunk by icebergs, while many more have sustained damage. Over the last two centuries, at least 23 ships are recorded as having been sunk by icebergs, while many more have sustained damage. Most of these accidents occurred before the era of sonar, a time in which a sailor in a ship's crow's nest (sometimes two sailors, as in the case of the Titanic) would have to peer through the dark and foggy sky to try and spot the tips of icebergs before it was too late. Misidentifying even a small iceberg tip could be fatal, since 90% of an iceberg's mass lies unseen beneath the ocean's surface. Yet, if spotted early enough, ships would quite likely be able to navigate around the iceberg and into safer waters.

