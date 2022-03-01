Photos: Senior Night Thriller

Florida State, who is the No. 8 seed in the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., opens tournament play against No. 9 seed Syracuse on Wednesday at noon. The game between the Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) and the Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) will be shown on ESPN (Jay Bilas, Dan Shulman, Holly Rowe). A stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network (Gene Deckerhoff, Adrian Crawford). An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will have updates below:

