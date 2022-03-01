ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Photos: Senior Night Thriller

By Jim Hawkins
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In a thrilling and fitting home...

247sports.com

247Sports

Vanderbilt coach, UNC great Jerry Stackhouse pokes fun at Duke's Mike Krzyzewski for Tar Heels loss

Ever since Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski coached his final regular season game Saturday, tributes have poured in from all around the nation. Vanderbilt coach and former North Carolina great Jerry Stackhouse took a different avenue. When asked about Krzyzewski at a weekly press conference Monday, Stackhouse took the opportunity to jokingly poke fun at the legendary Blue Devils coach and praise Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
#Senior Night#Inside Carolina#Smith Center#Chapel Hill
247Sports

Penn State moves on in-state RB Montgomery

Penn State has had Scranton (Pa.) Prep running back London Montgomery on its radar for some time now, but the Nittany Lions had yet to offer coming out of the dead period in February. That changed on Sunday, as Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein extended a scholarship. It was one that the three-star prospect has been waiting for.
SCRANTON, PA
247Sports

Arkansas ranked No. 15 in final regular season AP Top 25

After splitting a pair of Quadrant 1 opportunities last week, Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) comes in at No. 15 in the final regular season AP Top 25 poll, released Monday morning. The Razorbacks received a total of 687 votes. Other SEC teams in this week's rankings include No. 4 Auburn,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Blue Devils fall flat again in Cameron in Coach K's home court farewell, lose to UNC 94-81

And just like that...the Coach K era at Cameron Indoor Stadium has come to an end. It ended with a disappointing loss to a team they blew out less than a month ago. Paolo Banchero scored a team high 23 while Mark Williams recorded another double-double with 16 and 13 rebounds but the Blue Devils' poor execution and inconsistent play at home proved to be too much to overcome.
CAMERON, NC
247Sports

Auburn moves up in AP and coaches Top 25 polls

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn Tigers will head into this week’s Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers also moved up to No. 4 in this week's Top 25 poll voted on by the coaches and came close to moving up two spots.
AUBURN, AL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis Speaks with Duke Coaches About Handshake Line Snub

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's upset at Duke was unquestionably the biggest story in college basketball on Saturday night, but an interesting sidenote that set the fan bases and social media ablaze came from the handshake line after the game, as the television cameras caught Blue Devil assistant coach Chris Carrawell refusing to shake UNC head coach Hubert Davis' hand. Nolan Smith, another Duke assistant, also clearly looked away as he shook Davis' hand. Two days later, Davis spoke with Duke coaches about the incident.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Pregame Notes: FSU Basketball faces Syracuse in the ACC Tournament

Florida State, who is the No. 8 seed in the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., opens tournament play against No. 9 seed Syracuse on Wednesday at noon. The game between the Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) and the Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) will be shown on ESPN (Jay Bilas, Dan Shulman, Holly Rowe). A stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network (Gene Deckerhoff, Adrian Crawford). An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will have updates below:
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

WATCH: Duke Assistant Chris Carrawell Snubs Hubert Davis in Postgame Handshake Line

North Carolina upset No. 4 Duke, 94-81, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor on Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game in the building. Immediately after the game, Duke assistant coach and former Blue Devil player Chris Carrawell walked right past UNC head coach Hubert Davis in the handshake line, snubbing him. Nolan Smith, another Duke assistant coach, shook hands with Davis, but looked away as he did so.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Beaver County Times

Mueller: Pitt's futility takes the fun out of March

The second week of March is still, by any rational measure, one of the best weeks on the sports calendar, particularly for those whose enjoyment of sports does not begin and end with professional football.  Conference tournaments in college basketball are in full swing, and already we’ve had a 40-foot buzzer to send...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tar Heels Begin Postseason Travels in Brooklyn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina moved off the NCAA Tournament bubble with its upset win over No. 7 Duke on Saturday. Now securely in the March Madness field, the Tar Heels will head to Brooklyn with the goal of bolstering its postseason positioning by making a deep run in the ACC Tournament.
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

Terrell Brown, Jr. named Pac-12 First Team All-Conference

Terrell Brown, Jr., the first Pac-12 player to lead the league in total points and steals in the same year since Arizona's Jason Terry in 1998-99, was named First Team All-Conference on Tuesday. Brown is the first Pac-12 First Team All-Conference pick for Washington since freshman Isaiah Stewart was so...
COLLEGE SPORTS

