ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Self Injury Awareness Day: Why young people self-harm and what you can do to help

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05K4cQ_0eS2ZUQ500

It can be shocking to hear that people hurt themselves intentionally – particularly if they’re children. But many children and young people, as well as adults, self-harm.

Self-injury is a coping mechanism, says the charity LifeSIGNS (lifesigns.org.uk – Self-Injury Guidance & Network Support) – someone harms themself to deal with emotional pain, or to “break feelings of numbness by arousing sensation”.

Wedge (who prefers not to use his surname) is the founder of LifeSIGNS, and has personal experience of self-injury: “Young people learn to rely on self-injury as a way of coping – it’s a desperate attempt to manage overwhelming feelings by themselves, so they can appear to be doing well enough at home and school.

[xdelx]

“Self-injury isn’t something you can quit overnight. Family members and loved ones need to consider the underlying cause of the distress and despair, and help with that. Over time, new ways of managing the distress can be learnt, and eventually, self-injury can be replaced with new coping tactics. We can’t take away someone’s only way to cope without giving them real support first.”

Here’s what everyone should know about self-injury…

Are self-injury and self-harm the same thing?

LifeSIGNS says self-harm is an umbrella term that includes behaviours that harm people, including self-injury, but also things like eating disorders, risk-taking behaviours, and drug and alcohol misuse. Self-injury is a direct behaviour that causes injury and damage to the person’s body.

Why do people self-injure?

The intention of self-injury is to release tension and seek relief from distress. It’s a coping mechanism, and LifeSIGNS explains: “Physical pain is often easier to deal with than emotional pain, because it causes ‘real’ feelings. Injuries can prove to an individual that their emotional pain is real and valid.”

Although self-injury can calm those who do it, the action only provides temporary relief and doesn’t deal with the underlying issues that led to the self-injury. “Self-injury can become a natural response to the stresses of day-to-day life, and can escalate in frequency and severity,” warns LifeSIGNS.

Who self-injures?

Self-injury can affect anybody, at any age. However, NHS research into non-suicidal self-harm (NSSH) found that one in five women and girls aged 16–24 years, reported self-harming.

Alarming numbers of children are self-harming too – an analysis for BBC Radio 4’s File On 4 programme last year found the rate of self-harm among children aged nine to 12 in the UK doubled over the six years between 2014-2020. The number of children in this age group admitted to hospital after intentionally hurting themselves rose from 221 in 2013-14, to 508 in 2019-20.

LifeSIGNS stresses: “There are certain characteristics that some people who self-injure share. These include, but are not restricted to, low self-esteem, perfectionism and high achievement, poor body image, trauma and abuse. Anyone who has anything distressing to cope with might potentially turn to self-injury.”

How do people injure themselves?

Self-harm comes in many forms, but LifeSIGNS says the most common self-injuries include scratching, cutting, burning and non-suicidal overdosing (frequent self-medication).

How can parents help?

LifeSIGNS suggests parents educate themselves about the issues surrounding self-injury, don’t show disgust or anger if their child has hurt themselves intentionally, be aware you’re not to blame for your child’s self-injury, but let them know you’re there for them, even though self-injury is often a secretive behaviour and your child may be overwhelmed if they know you know about their self-harming.

Look at the cause not the injury

There will always be a reason behind self-harming behaviour, so instead of focusing on the injury, try to ascertain the underlying problems that have caused it. LifeSIGNS warns that it can take a long time to move away from self-injury, so be prepared for many months of recovery.

Don’t just tell them to stop

Instead of expecting your child to stop self-harming once you know about it, try to help them find alternative, healthier coping mechanisms. Also, offer to go with them to the see a doctor or a counsellor. “But don’t force them, and respect their need for privacy and confidentiality,” advises LifeSIGNS.

Don’t ask to see their injuries

Unless you’re concerned an injury may need medical attention, don’t ask to see you child’s injuries, says LifeSIGNS, as this could embarrass them and make them more secretive.

When to seek medical attention

LifeSIGNS says that while most scratches and cuts can be dealt with at home, burns may need to be checked by a doctor or nurse, as will more serious injuries and overdoses. And although self-injury is non-suicidal behaviour, the emotional distress that causes it can also lead to suicidal thoughts. If you feel your child is at risk, seek urgent medical help.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dr Alex George on tackling mental health stigma, and not letting body-shaming and weight dictate his happiness

Although Dr Alex George modestly suggests he’s “doing OK in life”, most people would think he’s doing considerably better than that. As well as being a fully-qualified doctor, he rose to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2018, had a book published last year (Live Well Every Day), was appointed the first ever UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, and regularly pops up on TV to discuss the topic.
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

Soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her future engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws. “It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera,” Met General Manager Peter...
ENTERTAINMENT
psychologytoday.com

March is Self-Injury Awareness Month

Self-Injury is clinically called Non-Suicidal Self-Injury and is often used to managed stress. NSSI is most common among adolescents and young adults, and the age of onset is between 12 and 14 years. Finding adaptive ways to express and endure challenges is the goal of treating NSSI. What do these...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Harm#Wedge
WZVN-TV

Healthy Living: Self-Injury Awareness Day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – With the pandemic, we have all heard about severe mental health repercussions in children. Dr. Errin Price is with Lee Health’s Pediatric Behavioral Health Practice. She joined the More in the Morning team to talk about why teens self-harm, what parents and caregivers can...
LEE COUNTY, FL
verywellhealth.com

Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
MindBodyGreen

What Exactly Is Mental Exhaustion? Symptoms, Causes & How To Manage

Physical health and mental health go hand in hand—and it's crucial to remember emotional fitness is a vital piece of your overall well-being puzzle. Think of it this way: After a tough workout, it's typical to have sore muscles the next day. The cognitive equivalent would be experiencing chronic stress over an extended period of time. If there isn't any recovery time, your brain hits a wall and your intellectual capacities tire out.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 5 Symptoms of Anxiety?

Several types of anxiety can affect an individual in different ways with various symptoms. The five most common types of anxiety disorders and their symptoms are as follows:. Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) People with GAD experience anxiety about health, work, social interactions, and everyday routine life for half of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are ADHD Behaviors? Symptoms &Treatment

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) behaviors involve inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. While some children may display mostly symptoms of inattention, others may display mostly symptoms of hyperactivity and impulsivity. Still others may suffer all three types of symptoms. Inattention. Find it difficult to maintain focus on activities or tasks. Lack...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy