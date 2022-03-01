ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Rebels earn No. 4 seed ahead of the SEC tournament

By Catherine Jeffers
Daily Mississippian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team earned the No. 4 overall seed in the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, just two years after going 0-16 in conference play. With the No. 4 seed, the Rebels have earned two consecutive byes and will play their first game on March 4 at approx....

