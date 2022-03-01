Three Takeaways from Ole Miss game one win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team improved to 9-0 after edging UCF in what was their first true test of the season. Here are a few things I took away from the Rebels’ game one win. It’s no secret that Ole Miss’s offense is one of the best in the country and is what makes this team thrive. In a game where their opponent was red hot and their starting pitcher struggled, Ole Miss proved they are good enough to beat teams by simply outhitting them. Ole Miss trailed for most of the game and continued to hit until they found their way back into the game and eventually pulled out the win. This was a really important showing from the offense. The Rebels’ pitching staff has improved, but will still struggle at times throughout the year. The offense is going to have to win some games by itself, and it proved it could against a solid UCF team on the road. In a down year for pitching talent in the SEC, expect Ole Miss to get into its share of slugfests throughout the season.

