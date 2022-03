The Austintown Fitch football program will have another out of state opponent on their 2022 regular season schedule. The Bennett Tigers will make the trip from upstate New York to northeast Ohio as Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium will play host to one of the best High School football teams from the empire state. Today the Falcons took care of their week 5 vacancy in the wake of Cardinal Mooney postponing their originally scheduled meeting.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO