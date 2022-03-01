ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Trade Desk and LiveRamp to Lead Industry Effort to Bring New Privacy-First Interoperable ID Solution to Meet Emerging Requirements in Europe

By Business Wire
Cover picture for the articleThe Trade Desk and LiveRamp today announced that they plan to collaborate with key European market leaders on the development and deployment of European Unified ID (EUID), a new privacy-conscious identity solution for the European advertising market. Based on Unified ID 2.0, the new identifier will account for specific market requirements...

freightwaves.com

Sourcemap raises $10M to step up supply chain transparency and traceability

Amid Russian aggression in Ukraine, companies with suppliers in the region have a challenge to overcome. With supply lines between the region and the rest of the world beginning to sever, brands that source their parts and raw materials from Russia and Ukraine will need to start looking elsewhere, but transitioning to a new supplier that fits is no small task.
Fox News

Fighter ace leads tech effort to battle emerging China threat

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A veteran group of fighter aces and tech innovators developed a technology they believe will help win the artificial intelligence race against China. "We must do something about the investment China is making in cyber and AI, as well, because in certain spheres, I believe they are much ahead of us," said Daniel Robinson, CEO and founder of Red 6.
pymnts

Tech Giants' Solution to Device Interoperability Outruns Regulation

The smart-home tech market is booming. In 2020, it was almost a 100-billion industry — and it’s expected that in 2028 it will increase its value by a factor of five. Two of the main frictions that prevent this market from developing faster are the lack of compatibility among different devices and the setup complexity.
Reuters

Fidelity launches its first bitcoin exchange-traded product in Europe

(Reuters) - Fidelity International has launched its first investment product that tracks bitcoin in Europe, as the British investment manager taps into rising demand for exposure to digital currencies. The Fidelity Physical Bitcoin ETP, available to the asset manager’s professional and institutional clients in Europe, began trading on the Deutsche...
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
Coinspeaker

KPMG Continues Crypto Movement with NFT Purchase

The move to purchase the World of Women is intended to encourage more women to venture into the NFT space. The Canadian branch of KPMG has acquired the World of Women (WoW) NFT #2681, blue skin and wavy-haired woman NFT for 25 ETH marking its first foray into the fast-paced asset class, alongside an Ethereum Name Service domain name. This was revealed by an announcement made by the bank on February 28.
thefastmode.com

Mobile-First Strategy for Unified Communications: Enreach at MWC 2022

In conjunction with MWC 2022, The Fast Mode spoke to Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director of Enreach for Service Providers on the company's mobile-first strategy for unified communications. In the interview, Bertrand discusses the company's recent acquisitions and the market growth for Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS), Cloud Communication as a Service (CCaaS) and Cloud productivity solutions, with focus on the European region. Bertrand also covers how enterprise communication needs have evolved in the past decade and how mobile-first communication influences the selection of enterprise communication suites.
pymnts.com

China Nears Fully Cashless Economy

China has taken two steps closer to a fully cashless economy after two small private Chinese banks announced last month that they would end services related to bank notes and coins, according to a South China Morning Post report Friday (Feb. 4). Beijing-based Zhongguancun Bank will end cash services, including...
pymnts

Embedded Finance FinTech Alviere Partners With AutoPayPlus

Alviere, the embedded finance tech platform, has announced that AutoPayPlus will be the first automotive industry company to sign on to its suite of services, a press release said Tuesday (March 1). AutoPayPlus offers car buyers flexible payment options matched to their paychecks. AutoPayPlus will now offer car buyers a...
pymnts

Nayya Grabs $55M For Healthcare Personalization Engine

Digital health startup Nayya Health, which offers a recommendation engine to help people choose benefits and a digital robotic process assistant (RPA), has closed a $55 million Series C equity round, according to a press release Tuesday (March 1). Venture capital firm ICONIQ Growth led Nayya Health’s funding round, with...
Benzinga

Arcimoto Partners With Directed Technologies For Australia Launch

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has partnered with Directed Technologies to introduce the Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator to the Australian market. Through the pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by Directed Technologies' fleet clients specializing in last-mile delivery. With the global head office and main distribution center in Melbourne...
pymnts.com

UK Banking Platform Cheddar Acquires Upside Saving

Bank transfer platform Cheddar has acquired open banking technology firm Upside Saving, Business Cloud reported Tuesday (March 1). Cheddar, based in London, provides a free bank account-enabled payments platform, and said it ends inefficiencies in the payment chain for consumers and small businesses. Upside, meanwhile, offers a marketing platform that...
CNBC

The 'Bitcoin Family' emigrates to Portugal for its 0% tax on cryptocurrencies

Didi Taihuttu, patriarch of the so-called "Bitcoin Family," says the family is setting down roots in Portugal, Europe's ultimate crypto tax haven. The Dutch family of five has spent the last five years traveling to 40 different countries. The Taihuttus chose Portugal for its advantageous crypto tax rules, which include...
