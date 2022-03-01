Mink or Silk? Which Lash Extensions are Right for You?

When I'm doing my everyday makeup routine, I always tend to focus on my lips and eyes. If I had to jet out the door and only had time to put on two products, they would be mascara and lip gloss without question. And if I'm being honest, mascara is the most important. I'm always on the hunt for new mascara to top the many tubes I have in my beauty drawer. I even considered lash extensions to eliminate a step in my routine, but that's not necessary now that I've discovered Thrive Causemetics's Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara. All it takes is a few swipes of this award-winning product to create the look of lash extensions without the glue or hours spent in a chair. That alone is enough reason for me to cancel any lash appointment, but if you need more convincing, this vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free mascara has nourishing ingredients to encourage stronger and healthier eyelashes over time. Bonus: It comes off easily (no smudging) with warm water. I'm officially sold. And since I'm already on the Thrive Causemetics site, I've included some more products to add to your beauty routine below.

MAKEUP ・ 13 DAYS AGO