Preds Look to Bounce Back After Loss at Nissan Stadium

The Predators fell to the Lighting at their first ever home game outdoors this past Saturday and hope to get back on track this week.

They will play two games on national TV this week against the Kraken (16-34-5) and Sharks (24-23-6). If they want to make the playoffs they need to win these important games. The Preds have fallen from 2nd all the way to 4th place in the Western Conference in a matter of weeks.

The game against Seattle will be played Wednesday, March 3rd at 9:00 PM on TNT. The San Jose game will be on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 5th at 7:00 PM.

