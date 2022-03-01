ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preds Look to Bounce Back After Loss at Nissan Stadium

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

The Predators fell to the Lighting at their first ever home game outdoors this past Saturday and hope to get back on track this week.

They will play two games on national TV this week against the Kraken (16-34-5) and Sharks (24-23-6). If they want to make the playoffs they need to win these important games. The Preds have fallen from 2nd all the way to 4th place in the Western Conference in a matter of weeks.

The game against Seattle will be played Wednesday, March 3rd at 9:00 PM on TNT. The San Jose game will be on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 5th at 7:00 PM.

The post Preds Look to Bounce Back After Loss at Nissan Stadium appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Vacaville Reporter

Sharks welcome Stalock at practice, but goaltending questions still loom

SAN JOSE – Alex Stalock joined the Sharks for their practice Thursday but the team’s goaltending situation is still in flux with its next game two days away. James Reimer is considered week-to-week with an unspecified lower-body injury after he had an MRI on Wednesday, and it does not appear Adin Hill will be available when the Sharks host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
NHL
Yardbarker

Five key match-ups for the Calgary Flames in March

The Calgary Flames had a great February, and have put themselves into a pretty favourable position as they begin the March portion of their schedule. If you’re hoping for the club to win the Pacific Division regular season crown and/or to go into the post-season with momentum, a strong March is crucial.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ March Schedule Will Determine Team’s Trade Deadline Strategy

The Edmonton Oilers are in a tight battle for a playoff spot with several teams vying for a berth in the Pacific Division. The Oilers kicked off the month of March on a positive note with a win against the lowly Philadelphia Flyers. Through 54 games, they own a 30-21-3 record but remain two points up on the Dallas Stars for the second wild-card position, although the Stars have two games in hand.
NHL
NBC Bay Area

Smith Scores 2, Vegas Tops Sharks 3-1 to Give DeBoer 500th W

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. “It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,”...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Stadium#San Jose#Western Conference#Espn#Seattle#Predators#National Tv#Kraken#Preds#Tnt
FOX Sports

Sharks acquire G Alex Stalock from Oilers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks acquired goalie Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for future considerations. The Sharks made the deal a day after starting goalie James Reimer left a loss to Vegas after one period with a lower-body injury. Backup goaltender Adin Hill has also been sidelined for San Jose but could return soon.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Flames light up Wild for fourth straight loss

The Minnesota Wild held a dog adoption event during their game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. What appeared to be a harmless promotion signaled the dog days of the Wild's season, as they dropped their fourth straight game by a score of 5-1. With a 3-6 record since...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
NHL

Detroit assigns Riley Barber to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today removed left wing Riley Barber from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber, 28, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings prior the 2020-21 season and made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey. Barber has appeared in 55 games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, totaling 53 points (28-25-53) and 36 penalty minutes. Last season, he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team after leading Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native is a veteran of 338 AHL games, posting 270 points (134-136-270) and 240 penalty minutes over seven seasons with the Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins. Barber previously saw NHL action with the Washington Capitals (2016-17) and Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), picking up two penalty minutes in 12 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger also has 15 points (5-10-15) in 38 career AHL postseason games.
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Senators

Live updates from Tampa Bay's matchup against Ottawa on Tuesday. The Lightning open a three-game homestand on Tuesday with their final regular season meeting with the Senators. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 620 WDAE-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

The Oilers continue a five-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Arena. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers will continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers. You can watch the game...
NHL
theScore

Predators' Poile not looking to trade Forsberg at deadline

Predators general manager David Poile is making it clear he wants to keep Filip Forsberg, a pending unrestricted free agent, in Nashville. "No, I'm not trying to trade Filip Forsberg, I'm trying to sign Filip Forsberg," Poile told 102.5 The Game on Tuesday, according to NHL.com. "It hasn't been done. ... I don't have the crystal ball to say it will get done. Both sides want it to happen, but it hasn't happened now."
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Predators vs. Kraken prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/2/2022

The Nashville Predators will head west into Seattle to take on the Kraken for the third meeting between these teams this season. In both of the previous matchups, the total has gone over the suggested bet. Will we see a third game go over for them tonight? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Kraken prediction and pick.
NHL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers trade Alex Stalock to San Jose Sharks for future considerations

Originally claimed by the Oilers on waivers in early 2021, Stalock never did suit up in Edmonton after being diagnosed with a heart condition that popped up as a result of COVID-19. In March of last year, Michael Russo from The Atletic spoke to Stalock about his experience with COVID and how the tests ordered by doctors discovered an issue with his heart that nearly changed his life forever:
NHL
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
137
Followers
364
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy