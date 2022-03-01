ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Paramount Conversations Live presents Fran Lebowitz

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is...

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Rabbi Suggests 'It's Time For Some Accountability' For ABC Following Whoopi Goldberg's False Holocaust Statements, Invites 'The View' To Film At The Museum Of Tolerance

Rabbi Abraham Cooper has a suggestion for ABC following Whoopi Goldberg's recent Holocaust comments. The L.A. based rabbi from the Simon Wiesenthal Center spoke with TMZ about the recent controversy revolving around the talk show host, who claimed earlier this week that the Holocaust was "not about race." Goldberg, 66,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Why is The Gilded Age portraying the robber barons as heroes?

Julian Fellowes "has always been as invested in portraying the preposterousness of the rich as he is their ultimate humanity," says Phillip Maciak. "And, to its credit, the show clearly understands the failings of its luridly wealthy characters. But, because the tone of this particular series is so avowedly light, it’s committed to a project of rehabilitation for nearly all of them." He adds: "The show seems indebted to the literary aesthetic of great Gilded Age novelists like Henry James and Edith Wharton, and advance press for the series made sure to acknowledge these literary forebears. But, despite occasional dark turns, The Gilded Age has none of Wharton or James’ invigorating mercilessness. Those novelists elaborately described the sorts of interiors, domestic and psychological, we see onscreen here, but they were never this gentle. The nineteenth century New York of the American realists and naturalists was a pretty nasty place, but, over and again, the New York of Fellowes’ show simply isn’t. In this, The Gilded Age takes much the same tone as Shonda Rhimes’ Regency era romance Bridgerton—down to its fanfic approach to literary influence—when it really ought to feel more like Succession."
TV SERIES
Vogue

The Real-Life New York City Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the newly-constructed Fifth Avenue home of the new-money Mr and Mrs Russell is a subject of fascination for the old money set. And not in a good way: with its European-style architecture (the standard at the time for fashionable families was the classic brownstone), ornate interiors and, well, gargantuan size, the home seemed gauche rather than genteel. When Mrs Russell introduces herself to high-society lady Mrs Fane at a charity event, she states her address. “Oh,” Mrs Fane replies.“That new house we’ve all been talking about.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Lebowitz
Person
Dorothy Parker
Connecticut Post

Revered Austin Venue Stubb’s Acquired by Live Nation and C3 Presents

Stubb’s, the intimate outdoor music venue in Austin that has been one of the principal locations for South by Southwest for the last quarter-century, has been purchased by Austin-based C3 Presents and its parent company Live Nation, the companies announced Tuesday. Although the acquisition was completed at the end...
AUSTIN, TX
Sun-Journal

USM to present ‘Urinetown’ on stage and live-streamed

The USM Department of Theatre and the Dr. Alfred & D. Suzi Osher School of Music present “Urinetown,” the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical about greed, bureaucracy and, well, one of our most basic needs, will be presented from March 3-12, by the USM Department of Theatre and the Dr. Alfred & D. Suzi Osher School of Music at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus and live-streamed. Content warning: “Urinetown” includes depictions of violence and images that reference suicide. The show is suitable for people aged 13 and up.
THEATER & DANCE
La Crosse Tribune

Bluff Country Tale Spinners to present Celtic Stories and Music

Get your Irish on after the St. Patrick’s Day parade with Celtic Stories and Music at the Pump House on March 12. The Bluff Country Tale Spinners will present Celtic stories starting at 7:30 pm. Joining the tellers will be musician and harpist Ariane Lydon. The Celtic tales will include stories from Ireland, Scotland, and Brittany and will be told by Bluff Country Tale Spinner members Gwyn Calvetti, Steve Hardin, Mary Lawrence, Pete Petersilie, Terry Visger, Amy Jo Vanarsdall, Teri Wachuta, and Tom Williams with emcee Ken Visger.
MUSIC
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Christina Cook, "Good Burdens: How to Live Joyfully in the Digital Age"

On this edition of Conversations, Christina Crook joins host Dan Skinner to discuss “Good Burdens: How to Live Joyfully in the Digital Age.” Crook is a pioneer and leading voice in the field of digital well-being. She is the author of the award-winning book “The Joy of Missing Out: Finding Balance in a Wired World” and also hosts the JOMO(cast) podcast.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Texas Tribune
ABC News

Oscars 2022: 8 Academy Awards won't be presented live this year

Eight major Oscars will not be presented live on this year's show in an effort to present a more TV friendly telecast, the Academy announced Tuesday. The awards will be given out an hour ahead of time, edited down, and then cut into the live telecast. The Academy pointed out that everyone will still have their “Oscar moment” -- all nominees will still have their names read in their categories and all winners will have their acceptance speeches televised.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Herald

Book review: Everyone's a suspect in 'The Paris Apartment'

"The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (HarperCollins) It seems the pandemic has altered the publishing calendar as well. That's at least one plausible explanation for why a juicy beach read like "The Paris Apartment" is dropping during the coldest month of the year. But whether you pack it away for a trip to warmer weather or read it indoors by a fire, the pages were most definitely written to be turned quickly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KESQ News Channel 3

BRAAF presents Live African American Museum to celebrate Black History Month

On Saturday evening, Building Resilience in African American Families (BRAAF) presented its first Live African American Museum as part of the celebrations for Black History Month. A group of talented young people, who are part of BRAAF, took attendees through African American history with live performances. “Being able to see other people’s ancestors come to life, having people The post BRAAF presents Live African American Museum to celebrate Black History Month appeared first on KESQ.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Conversation U.S.

How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy

Any writer has to struggle with the dilemma of staying true to their vision or giving editors and readers what they want. A number of factors might influence the latter: the market, trends and sensibilities. But in the decades after the Civil War, Black writers looking to faithfully depict the horrors of slavery had to contend with readers whose worldviews were colored by racism, as well as an entire swath of the country eager to paper over the past. Charles Chesnutt was one of those writers. Forced to work with skeptical editors and within the confines of popular forms, Chesnutt nonetheless worked...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Beacon Newspapers

Read these books for a dose of nostalgia

One of the prerogatives of aging is looking back through rose-colored glasses at the world inhabited by our younger selves. These books will reinforce your perceptions that the good old days were just as great as you remember. Look: How a Highly Influential Magazine Helped Define Mid-Twentieth-Century America, by Andrew...
WASHINGTON, DC
Startland News

Steve Jobs opera opens in KC; How the Lyric Opera set the stage for tech icon’s musical arrival

Editor’s note: The Lyric Opera of Kansas City is an advertiser with Startland News, though this report was produced independently by the nonprofit newsroom. A touring production that sings the virtues and vices of tech icon Steve Jobs not only arrives to the Kansas City stage this month — it was literally built here. “The The post Steve Jobs opera opens in KC; How the Lyric Opera set the stage for tech icon’s musical arrival appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Would Be Happy Doing Westerns Rest of His Career

“1883” star Eric Nelsen obviously enjoyed his time on the show and now has a new passion for all things western. In a recent social media chat session, the “1883” actor talked about what made his experience on the series so great. He was so impressed with what he saw on the “1883” set that he says he would love to do even more westerns in the future.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Hilton Als Brings Toni Morrison’s The Black Book to Life

Toni Morrison in China, 1984. Courtesy of Princeton University Library (Toni Morrison Papers, Manuscripts Division, Special Collections, Princeton University Library). In 1974, Toni Morrison, then 36, published The Black Book, a collage-styled documentation of “the Black experience in America from 1619 through the 1940s.” Described by Morrison herself as “encyclopedic,” The Black Book was completed during her nonpareil stint as an editor at Random House, where she edited the likes of Muhammad Ali, Henry Dumas, Gayl Jones, and Angela Davis, fostering the authors and their work in a milieu still hostile toward Black literature and its subjects. The sloganeering of the time—exhorting Black Pride, Black Beauty, Black Power, Black Love—telegraphed the desires of the downtrodden to imagine better; yet they came with their own circumscriptions, which Morrison’s work attempted to evade.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy