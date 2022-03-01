ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NASA to launch sophisticated weather satellite

By Paul Brinkmann
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla., March 1 (UPI) -- NASA plans to launch the latest in an advanced series of weather satellites, the GOES-T, from Florida on Tuesday to improve weather forecasting over the Pacific and western United States.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket is prepared for liftoff during a two-hour window starting at 4:38 p.m. EST from Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Meteorologists around the world are looking forward to better data from the newest weather satellite, which will feed data to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other U.S. agencies.

"I am paying a lot of attention to the GOES-T launch," Tim Schmidt, a NOAA research satellite meteorologist based in Wisconsin, told UPI in an email.

"It will be a very exciting day. I can't wait for the new GOES-18 data to arrive," he said.

There is a 30% chance that clouds or lightning could prompt a postponement of the launch, the U.S. Space Force said.

A similar launch time in case of delays is planned for Wednesday, according to a USSF forecast.

Once it launches, the satellite will be known as GOES-18 and will be positioned to monitor Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean, as well as western states.

"This is the third in this new advanced series," Schmidt said. "The instruments are similar to previous spacecraft, but this will help provide the continuity of observations that we all need."

One notable feature, he said, is the satellite's ability to monitor most of the Western hemisphere at a large scale, while still being able to hone in on regional phenomena like wildfires, storms and volcanoes.

Such capability will allow forecasters to make better long-term and short-term forecasts, he said.

The Atlas V rocket will fly in its 541 configuration, which means it has ULA's largest fairing, four boosters attached and a single upper stage, the launch service provider said.

The rocket will lift off with over 30 million horsepower, or 2.25 million pounds of thrust, ULA CEO Tory Bruno said in a video about the launch.

"This is a cool mission," Bruno said. "These GOES satellites improve our ability to predict flash floods, lightning storms, tornadoes in almost real time monitoring of hurricane tracks and, of course, even climate change."

Comments / 0

 

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

