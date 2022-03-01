ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lipscomb & Dickey Earn SEC Weekly Honors After Record-Setting Weekend

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

From UTSports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a record-setting week at the plate, Tennessee had two players earn SEC weekly honors, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Trey Lipscomb was named SEC Co-Player of the Week while Jared Dickey earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Lipscomb had a monster week as the Vols dominated UNC Asheville on Wednesday before sweeping Iona over the weekend. The senior third baseman became just the fourth player in program history to hit for the cycle, going 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and a homer in Friday’s series-opening win over the Gaels. He also had a career-high nine RBIs in the game, one shy of the single-game program record.

Lipscomb followed that performance by finishing a double short of the cycle in Saturday’s game, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer and three RBIs. He capped his impressive week with another multi-hit and multi-RBI performance, going 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs. For the week, Lipscomb hit .786  and led the team with three doubles, two triples, three homers, 16 RBIs, 27 total bases and a 1.929 slugging percentage. The Maryland native leads the SEC and ranks second nationally with 20 RBIs through seven games this season.

This is the first SEC weekly honor for Lipscomb in his career. He is the first Vol to win SEC Player of the Week since his predecessor at third base Jake Rucker did it on April 26 last year. Lipscomb was also one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Players of the Week.

Dickey also earned his first SEC weekly honor and joins Blade Tidwell as the only Vols to be named SEC Freshman of the Week since 2009. The redshirt freshman had breakout week for the Big Orange, recording a hit in all four games despite making just one start.

Dickey was retired just once in 13 plate appearances over four games and led the team with an .875 batting average, nine runs scored, five walks, a .923 on-base percentage and two stolen bases. The Mount Juliet, Tennessee, native also hit a pair of homers on the week, blasting solo shots in Wednesday’s win over UNC Asheville and Sunday’s victory over Iona. His homer on Wednesday was the first of his career.

Dickey’s most impressive performance came in Sunday’s victory over the Gaels, where he started at catcher and reached base in all five of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with two walks, four runs scored and a home run, all career highs.

The Vols will look to continue their hot start this week when they host in-state rival ETSU on Tuesday before heading to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park this weekend.

The post Lipscomb & Dickey Earn SEC Weekly Honors After Record-Setting Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama beats Auburn in SEC basketball tournament

Megan Abrams scored 25 points, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis had double-doubles and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn 75-68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday. Allie Craig Gruce, who had four 3-pointers this season, hit four in the game and scored a career-high 14...
AUBURN, AL
KATV

No. 14 Arkansas survives in last seconds against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard JD Notae made two free throws with 8.6 seconds left, LSU’s Xavier Pinson missed a final attempt at the rim as the clock expired as the No. 14 Razorbacks held off the Tigers 77-76 on Wednesday night. Stanley Umude led Arkansas (24-6,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Dawn Staley, Aliyah Boston, Gamecocks collect SEC honors

South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley and a trio of Gamecocks featured prominently in the annual SEC awards, the conference office announced today. In addition to Staley as the league’s Coach of the Year, junior forward Aliyah Boston grabbed Player of the Year honors and continued her career sweep of the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award, claiming the honor for the third time in as many seasons. Senior Destanni Henderson joined Boston on the All-SEC First Team, and Zia Cooke made the Second Team by a vote of the league’s head coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU set to face Arkansas for an 8 p.m. tip

LSU plays its final road game of the regular season Wednesday night when it travels to one of the toughest crowd environments in college basketball, Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, to take on the nationally-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. A capacity crowd is expected for the Razorbacks final home game as the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

Lady Dog players earn SEC honors

A trio of Lady Bulldogs and Georgia natives — Jenna Staiti, Que Morrison and Mikayla Coombs — earned All-Southeastern Conference postseason honors, the league office announced Tuesday. Staiti garnered first-team All-SEC accolades, while Morrison was named second team All-SEC and landed on the league’s All-Defensive squad. Coombs was...
SPORTS
247Sports

No. 14 Arkansas beats LSU, 77-76

The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 24-6 on the year with a win over the LSU Tigers inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). Jaylin Williams led the way for the Hogs with 19 points and 10 rebounds to record his seventh consecutive double-double. Stanley Umude added 23 points in 39 minutes. Arkansas has now won 14 of its last 15 games.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
mainstreet-nashville.com

Former Friendship Christian standout Jared Dickey earns SEC weekly honor

KNOXVILLE - Former Friendship Christian School baseball standout Jared Dickey is making the most of his opportunities at the University of Tennessee. A redshirt freshman catcher for the No. 15-ranked Vols, Dickey was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Monday afternoon after Tennessee went 4-0 and outscored their opponents 84-4.
LEBANON, TN
247Sports

Gamecocks clean house in SEC women's hoops awards

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley and a trio of Gamecocks featured prominently in the annual SEC awards, the conference office announced today. In addition to Staley as the league's Coach of the Year, junior forward Aliyah Boston grabbed Player of the Year honors and continued her career sweep of the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, claiming the honor for the third time in as many seasons. Senior Destanni Henderson joined Boston on the All-SEC First Team, and Zia Cooke made the Second Team by a vote of the league's head coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Asheville#College Baseball#Lipscomb Dickey#Sec Co Player#Gaels#The First Vol
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Suni Lee earns SEC Freshman of the Week

Suni Lee has won another SEC weekly award. This time she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. This is her fourth weekly award in the past five weeks. She was named the Freshman of the Week twice and Gymnast of the Week twice. Lee...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Florida visits Vanderbilt following Pippen's 32-point showing

LINE: Vanderbilt -1; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Florida Gators after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points in Vanderbilt's 74-69 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Commodores have gone 10-7 in home games. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas women's basketball outlasts Missouri in overtime to advance in SEC Tournament

In a game between two of the SEC's best 3-point shooting teams, scoring was expected. But in the second round of the SEC women's basketball tournament in Nashville on Thursday, No. 8 seed Arkansas and No. 9 seed Missouri struggled to make shots. The Razorbacks posted their lowest single-half point total of the season with 17  but fought back from a nine-point deficit to beat Missouri 61-52 in overtime and advance. ...
FORT SMITH, AR
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Running backs hoping to change perceptions at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Kenneth Walker III believes NFL scouts may be shortchanging this year's running backs contingent. He sees a promising group of skillful, multi-faceted players, more than one worthy of being a first-round draft pick in April. Walker, in fact, could be at the head of the class following his 2021 breakout season at Michigan State, especially if he tests well between now and then.
NFL
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
133
Followers
450
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy