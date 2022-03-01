ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Polson to consider $50M in school bonds

By SCOT HEISEL
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Citing a need to accommodate school enrollment, address student safety and enhance educational options through facility improvements, the Polson School Board will seek a pair of school bonds totaling nearly $50 million in an election in May.

The board voted during its Feb. 14 meeting to proceed with a bond request of up to $32 million for the elementary district and $17.7 million for the high school district.

“The Polson community has seen a steady increase in population and PSD is preparing for the impact of that growth,” states a press release issued this week by the school district. “The increase is leading to overcrowded hallways and classrooms in its schools. This growth has stressed (the district’s) already aging infrastructure, with the newest school building in the district being over 30 years old.”

The district also notes that it has conducted just one large-scale construction project — the Pirate Sports Complex at the high school and middle school — in the last 30 years. The recently completed Linderman Elementary gymnasium rebuild was funded primarily through an insurance settlement and donations from the community.

Heating and ventilation issues across the elementary district were recently addressed, but that project was funded with $4.1 million in one-time federal funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) that was included in national Covid-19 relief.

Passage of both bond proposals would result in a 25-year loan term, according to district representatives. Taxpayers would be affected by the assessed value of their homes per 100 thousand dollars. For example, the owner of a $100,000 home would owe $8.86 a month, or $106.35 a year, and an owner of a $200,000 home would owe $17.72 a month, or $212.70 a year, continuing up per $100,000 valuation of each home.

The two bonds will appear as separate options on the ballot, with the election taking place Tuesday, May 3.

Polson voters rejected the district’s last bond request in 2019, which would have raised a little more than $30 million each for the elementary and high school districts.

“(The district) listened to its community following the failed bond election in 2019 and scaled back the proposed project's scope and significantly decreased the tax burden,” the press release states.

The elementary bond would allow for the realignment of the schools, with Cherry Valley serving pre-kindergarten through second grade, Linderman serving third through fifth grades and Polson Middle School serving sixth through eighth grades.

“The bond will help expand facilities to alleviate overcrowding. It will also address cafeteria updates, gym expansion, classroom additions, and ultimately the health and safety concerns of each building with updates bringing these buildings up to code."

School officials also intend to update Cherry Valley with additional classrooms, a multi-purpose athletic facility, updated kitchen facilities and a dedicated space for music instruction and performance.

Linderman Elementary would be updated with additional classrooms, a new library space, updated kitchen facilities and a new music room.

All three elementary schools also would receive updated school entrances to enhance student safety and security.

The main focus of the high school bond is to remove outside modular buildings that have become worn, unsafe and unhealthy to use, and expansion of the school with a new set of classrooms for new computer science and robotics programs, a Native American culture center, updated special education classrooms, and improvements to career and technical education facilities. The entryway also would undergo a renovation to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The plan also calls for all schools to receive an update in health and safety measures, including the addition of security cameras and safety systems.

Ballots for the bond election are expected to be mailed April 13. Additional information on the bond proposals is available at www.polson.k12.mt.us.

