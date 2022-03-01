ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Board considers Lower Valley event venue

By HEIDI DESCH
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

The Flathead County Board of Adjustment will consider tonight a request to operate an event venue south of Kalispell, and separately an appeal from neighbors regarding a previously approved short-term rental near Whitefish.

The board meets at 6 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street W, in Kalispell.

Regarding the recreational-use facility, Suny and Melissa Cheff, of Mountain Traveler Ranch LLC, are seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a facility allowing for an event venue for various activities at 1220 Lower Valley Road near Kalispell.

The property is zoned SAG-10 and the total acreage involved in the request is about 10 acres. The SAG-10 zoning is intended to provide and preserve agricultural functions and provide a buffer between urban and unlimited agricultural uses while encouraging the separation of such uses in areas where potential conflict of uses will be minimized.

Access to the property is planned from Somers Stage Road and secondary access from Lower Valley Road.

The property is expected to hold events that are booked for three to four days at a time, according to the application, and music will have a courtesy stopping time for surrounding neighbors before midnight.

The property is currently developed with a single-family dwelling, detached garage, barn and multiple accessory structures. The remainder of the property appears to be agricultural as there are horses on a portion of the property, according to the planning department staff report.

The property is adjacent on all sides with property zoned AG-20, AG-80 and SAG-10.

IN A separate item, a trio of neighbors are appealing a decision by the zoning administrator for the approval of an administrative conditional-use permit for short-term rental housing located at 1661 Whitefish Hills Drive in Whitefish. The property is about 20 acres and was granted approval for short-term rental permit on Dec. 16, 2021.

However, neighbors of the property Andrew Paslawsky, Kim Sands and Jon Heberling are appealing that decision to the board of adjustment claiming that the zoning administrator made several errors in approving the permit.

The short-term rental property in October 2021 applied for a conditional-use permit to allow for operation. During the public comment period, it was discovered that the property was already being operated as a vacation rental and the owners were given the opportunity to pay an after-the-fact permit and then approval for the permit was issued on Dec. 16, 2021.

The neighbors claim the zoning administrator erred in finding that the vacation rental would not be detrimental to surrounding neighbors and erred in omitting conditions for the permit that the owner is responsible for adhering to all covenants and conditions of the neighborhood.

The neighbors also claim that an error was made in determining that the site is suitable for a vacation rental by omitting that the cabin on the property and its septic field were allegedly built on a wetland.

For more information, visit https://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/boardofadjustment.php

Features Editor Heidi Desch can be reached at 758-4421 or hedesch@dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

State park board reviews land deals, archery range options

A cadre of Flathead Valley proposals are on the table Thursday for state parks officials. First tasked with 2023 statewide budgeting goals, the five-member state Parks and Recreation Board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in Helena. The meeting will also be streamed online. The citizen board will be taking up a pair of land acquisitions, old and new, and a pair of new archery range proposals — one centered on a 9.3-acre addition to Lone Pine State Park. For valley business, the board is first expected to review a requested $100,000 jump in construction and development costs to initially form the 106-acre Somers...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Thompson Chain of Lakes easement

It’s still wintertime in the Flathead, but spring is just around the corner - I hope. This past couple of weeks have been busy for many of us that hunt, fish and hike in the great Flathead Outdoors. A couple of weeks ago I attended the Elk Foundation banquet. Boy, was that a rousing success! The organizing committee was aiming to have a banquet attendance of 600. Instead, they registered 783 banquet attendees. Last year the banquet raised $117,000 for conservation and elk. The committee hoped to exceed that amount this year. While final figures are not in yet, the current...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Agency provides myriad services to assist older adults

The Flathead County Agency on Aging’s goal is pretty straightforward — to assist older adults with what’s important to them. “The mission is to pay attention to older adults and their needs,” said Carla Dyment, director of the Agency on Aging. “I believe it’s important to respect and take care of our elders. There is especially work to be done for the most vulnerable older adults in our community.” The ways in which the agency assists older adults, and their caregivers, however, is through an extensive network of programs and services, and information and resources. According to Census data, 20%...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for March, 1 2022

No. 28376 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Flathead County, MT
Government
City
Whitefish, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
Whitefish, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Daily Inter Lake

Columbia Falls approves covenants for junior high

The Columbia Falls School District 6 board has approved the covenants on the old junior high school, assuring that it will be senior housing. Developer Mick Ruis has agreed to purchase the building and its gymnasiums for $550,000. He previously said his plan was to convert the building into senior housing — the covenants, among other things, lock that plan in place. The covenants expressly state the property “shall be used to provide senior housing in the community.” In turn, it says the property “shall not be used for single family or multi-family residential dwellings.” It also prohibits subdivision of the property without the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for February, 28 2022

No. 28368 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 46644 US HWY 93 Polson, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 12:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of unit J19 (RICK DARNELL) and F4(CASEY COOPER). PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 148 Lower Valley Road, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 1:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of units F7(LOGAN BERGREN),...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Marjorie I. Fisher, 89

Marjorie I. “Marge” (Cleveland) Fisher of Whitefish, 89, died Feb. 22, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish. Marge was born to C. Guy Cleveland and Velma (Enfield) Cleveland on Dec. 29, 1932, at Lake Crystal, Minnesota. She attended many schools in Minnesota prior to moving to, and graduating high school, Class of 1950, at Liberty Center High School, Liberty Center, Iowa (now Southeast Warren). Marge was an auditor and contracting officer for the U.S. Forest Service, prior to becoming a successful broker, owner and certified financial planner (CFP) with LPL, Linsco Private Ledger, with her office in Whitefish. While doing this, Marge...
WHITEFISH, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Somers Stage Road
Daily Inter Lake

Dangerous lead levels found in half of Montana schools tested

About half of Montana schools that had tested their water by mid-February under a new state rule had high levels of lead, according to state data. But the full picture isn’t clear because fewer than half of the state’s school buildings had provided water samples six weeks after the deadline. For many schools with high lead levels, finding the money to fix the problem will be a challenge. The options aren’t great. They can compete for a dwindling pool of state money, seek federal aid passed last year, or add the repairs to their long lists of capital improvement projects and...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Chamber survey looks at accessibility Discover Kalispell and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce are in the process of gathering information to create an informational resource regarding accessibility in Kalispell. The resource looks to highlight the amenities and activities that are accessible to people with disabilities. Several of the important components in being an accessible destination and place to live are ‘things to do,’ ‘places to eat and shop,’ and ‘where to stay.’ The Chamber is conducting a survey to learn about what accessibility options are currently offered by local companies, and what amenities these companies plan or hope to add in the future. “This will help us all think about what can be improved upon, so that Kalispell can be a more inclusive place to visit and live,” states the Chamber. Take the survey at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/uqpHp1d/Accessibility?source_id=2e839447-f07a-482e-9f2d-17a06e3d6a0d&source_type=em&c=oH19EXeW_j66TIVAcSHrX7rhhSfMPvwcOjrE4t8JrTbF51dH7MEg4Q==.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

2 arrested in Bigfork following police pursuit

Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning following a police pursuit that spanned Lake and Flathead counties. According to information from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at about 1 a.m., authorities attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle in Polson. The driver failed to stop and Lake County authorities pursued the vehicle north on Montana 35. A Flathead County deputy used stop sticks to safely disable the vehicle in Bigfork at the intersection of Montana 35 and Montana 83. A male passenger and female driver fled on foot, but were quickly arrested by Flathead deputies. The suspects were turned over to Lake County authorities.
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Whitefish to study high school expansion options

The Whitefish School District is moving forward with planning for a possible high school expansion in order to address the enrollment increases that are occurring now and are anticipated to continue in future years. The district is specifically seeking an architectural or engineering firm to assist in the initial planning for an expansion of Whitefish High School and Activities Complex. Firms have the opportunity to present a proposal that would address several needs of the high school and if the district were to find interest in one of the proposals it would likely hire an architect or engineer at its school...
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Feb. 27

Board leadership Thanks for the Inter Lake editorial suggestion that “Board training should be a prerequisite.” That was routine when I served on the Flathead County Library Board from 1997 to 2007. I served with two outstanding directors, Dorothy Laird and Kim Crowley. After a year of conflict and indecision on the library board, the commissioners reorganized the membership of the board and asked Jane Lopp to be a trustee. She served from 2008 – 2017 when she tragically lost her life in an accident. The Montana State Library periodically presented “Public Library Trustee Clinics” with topics like “Making the Hard Decisions.”...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Library trustees draft letter to address staff concerns

Amid ongoing public scrutiny, the ImagineIF Libraries board of trustees has issued a letter aimed at repairing its relationship with library staff. The board discussed the draft letter at its Thursday meeting as a string of community members criticized the board’s recent decisions as politically motivated. The board says in the letter, “[W]e recognize that this has been an incredibly stressful time for you. There has been a lot of change and uncertainty.” “As a board, we have been having difficult conversations and making decisions that challenge the status quo, and that is a source of stress as you navigate these...
POLITICS
The Daily Inter Lake

Early start to budget talks at work session

Budget talks begin Monday at a Kalispell City Council work session. The city will look at planning documents for several municipal departments during the Monday work session. Council won’t take any formal action on the plans Monday, but the work session will serve as the first step in the formal planning process.
KALISPELL, MT
The Daily Inter Lake

Growth in store for Kalispell boutique

Elly Jaymes clothing boutique in south Kalispell is truly a homegrown operation. Founder Kelly Gehrt launched Elly Jaymes from her house in 2016. The name “Elly Jaymes” is a combination of the names of Gehrt, her husband and their four children. “It started out of my living room,”...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Claire Ellen Langlois (Baker) Fraser, 50

Claire Fraser, 50, passed at her residence in Kalispell on Dec. 18, 2021. A memorial is scheduled for March 4, 2022, 10 a.m., to be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 7465 Montana Hwy. 35, Bigfork. All friends of Claire and the family are invited to attend. Claire was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Ira Thomas Langlois Sr. and Lavora “Tommy” Mae Curtis. Her father passed just prior to her birth and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Robert “Bob” D. Baker Sr. The family moved to the Kalispell area in 1975, purchased Kienas Ranch west of...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Officials say hunting wolves from aircraft prohibited

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Despite a recent interpretation of Montana state law that aerial hunting of wolves is not prohibited, doing so runs afoul of federal law. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks argued in state District Court recently that state law does not prohibit aerial hunting of wolves. FWP's arguments came as legal justification for the agency removing language from the state's wolf regulations that had stated hunting wolves from aircraft was barred. The agency says that inclusion of that language in the regulations for a decade was an error. In response to media reporting on the case, a number of readers...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Sportsman & Ski Haus opens in Coeur d'Alene

Sportsman & Ski Haus will open in Coeur d'Alene on Friday in the former large Shopko building at 213 W. Ironwood (east of U.S. 95). Rebranding from Tri-State Outfitters, the store is moving and expanding from its original location on Sunshine Street. Founded in 1968 in Kalispell, the inventory includes: Ski rental and service shop, ski and snowboard sales, kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddle boards, both sales and rentals; An expanded shoe department — Keen, Merrel, Hoka, Brooks, On Running, Birkenstock, Ugg etc.; Outdoor clothing, athletic clothing and ski clothing. The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Cotopaxi, Under Armor, Vuori, etc.; Golf sales, service and lessons. Two TrackMan golf simulators with ability to play on top courses throughout the world. Golf leagues in the winter months; A new athletic department with baseball, softball, football, soccer and hockey; Frisbee golf, yoga, summer games and recovery. Hours at the employee-owned store are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. To reach the store, call 208-772-0613.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
623
Followers
752
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy