Law roundup: Welfare check requested for squirrely woman

Someone asked Kalispell Police Department officers to check on a woman’s welfare after seeing her sitting in front of her house and repeatedly “digging her face into the ground.” The woman told officers she found a frozen squirrel in the snow and was trying to nurse it back to health.

A group of about 10 people hanging out on the second floor of the library with bags and backpacks raised the suspicions of employees who reportedly found drug paraphernalia, burnt aluminum foil, in the bathrooms the previous day. They moved along.

Three to four kids took off giggling and running after knocking over a few dumpsters in an alley and someone called officers saying their dad was unable to pick them back up.

A parent was very upset that their daughter’s allegedly abusive husband had “legal guardianship” over her while she was in a treatment facility and was afraid he would follow through with threats to kill her.

A man thought a woman was going to become violent when officers showed up after she allegedly said she was going to throw and break things during a verbal disturbance.

A bank employee reportedly had a woman come in with another customer’s check and altered it.

A man called officers to report his daughter had taken his car keys and left without permission. He called back when the vehicle was returned and said he didn’t need further assistance.

Officers issued a citation to someone for panhandling.

A customer allegedly told an employee a man was sitting outside the front door on a bench drinking vodka and they wanted him moved along.

A teen claimed he was over at his girlfriend’s house sitting in a vehicle and the whole family was yelling at them, telling her to get out and then they grabbed her and pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair.

Someone thought it looked like a man was trying to enter a thrift store when he was suspiciously looking through the windows. They also thought it was possible he was trying to break a newspaper machine.

A drunk and aggressive man was allegedly at a woman’s house, uninvited, and told her he was going to hit her and beat her up. He was taken back to his apartment and both parties said they would call back if assistance was needed.

Lights were reportedly going on and off inside a car parked on a cul-de-sac and someone asked officers to move the occupants along quickly and advise them they were trespassing if it “was something bad” they were up to. Both parties were moved along in addition to being advised of their warrants.

Two men dressed all in black were banging on an apartment door leading four girls to lock themselves in the bathroom and call the police.