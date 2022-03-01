ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls approves covenants for junior high

By CHRIS PETERSON
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

The Columbia Falls School District 6 board has approved the covenants on the old junior high school, assuring that it will be senior housing.

Developer Mick Ruis has agreed to purchase the building and its gymnasiums for $550,000. He previously said his plan was to convert the building into senior housing — the covenants, among other things, lock that plan in place.

The covenants expressly state the property “shall be used to provide senior housing in the community.”

In turn, it says the property “shall not be used for single family or multi-family residential dwellings.”

It also prohibits subdivision of the property without the written consent of the school district. The property can’t be used for commercial retail activity, either.

The covenants do, however, allow Ruis to “permit the historical public use of the gymnasium for community purposes.”

The covenants would extend to any future owners of the property.

The district decided to sell the building after it learned it would cost even more to tear it down, as it has asbestos in ceiling and floor tiles in some areas of the building.

The cost to tear it down was estimated at more than $1.3 million.

“The Ruis Team has a vision of intergenerational interaction between seniors, children and young adults in the community as well as to revitalize an existing structure in Columbia Falls as the community grows and flourishes,” Ruis said in its application to the school district when it first proposed buying the building.

The developer said he would use the gym, at least in part, to house the Ruis Wrestling Academy, a youth wrestling program he funds.

Ruis was an avid wrestler in his youth.

Daily Inter Lake

Agency provides myriad services to assist older adults

The Flathead County Agency on Aging’s goal is pretty straightforward — to assist older adults with what’s important to them. “The mission is to pay attention to older adults and their needs,” said Carla Dyment, director of the Agency on Aging. “I believe it’s important to respect and take care of our elders. There is especially work to be done for the most vulnerable older adults in our community.” The ways in which the agency assists older adults, and their caregivers, however, is through an extensive network of programs and services, and information and resources. According to Census data, 20%...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Polson to consider $50M in school bonds

Citing a need to accommodate school enrollment, address student safety and enhance educational options through facility improvements, the Polson School Board will seek a pair of school bonds totaling nearly $50 million in an election in May. The board voted during its Feb. 14 meeting to proceed with a bond request of up to $32 million for the elementary district and $17.7 million for the high school district. “The Polson community has seen a steady increase in population and PSD is preparing for the impact of that growth,” states a press release issued this week by the school district. “The increase is...
POLSON, MT
Daily Inter Lake

State park board reviews land deals, archery range options

A cadre of Flathead Valley proposals are on the table Thursday for state parks officials. First tasked with 2023 statewide budgeting goals, the five-member state Parks and Recreation Board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in Helena. The meeting will also be streamed online. The citizen board will be taking up a pair of land acquisitions, old and new, and a pair of new archery range proposals — one centered on a 9.3-acre addition to Lone Pine State Park. For valley business, the board is first expected to review a requested $100,000 jump in construction and development costs to initially form the 106-acre Somers...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Dangerous lead levels found in half of Montana schools tested

About half of Montana schools that had tested their water by mid-February under a new state rule had high levels of lead, according to state data. But the full picture isn’t clear because fewer than half of the state’s school buildings had provided water samples six weeks after the deadline. For many schools with high lead levels, finding the money to fix the problem will be a challenge. The options aren’t great. They can compete for a dwindling pool of state money, seek federal aid passed last year, or add the repairs to their long lists of capital improvement projects and...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Marjorie I. Fisher, 89

Marjorie I. “Marge” (Cleveland) Fisher of Whitefish, 89, died Feb. 22, 2022, at Logan Health Whitefish. Marge was born to C. Guy Cleveland and Velma (Enfield) Cleveland on Dec. 29, 1932, at Lake Crystal, Minnesota. She attended many schools in Minnesota prior to moving to, and graduating high school, Class of 1950, at Liberty Center High School, Liberty Center, Iowa (now Southeast Warren). Marge was an auditor and contracting officer for the U.S. Forest Service, prior to becoming a successful broker, owner and certified financial planner (CFP) with LPL, Linsco Private Ledger, with her office in Whitefish. While doing this, Marge...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Warming Center receives $30k grant to fix roof

Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded a $30,000 emergency grant to Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell to replace the shelter’s failing roof. Flathead Warming Center is a nonprofit shelter that provides overnight lodging, showers and laundry access for up to 40 individuals per night during the coldest months of the year. After two winters of operating out of local churches, Flathead Warming Center was able to acquire a permanent home last fall before opening its doors this winter. The leaking roof was discovered in February and was deemed irreparable. The cost to replace the roof is about $42,000. Flathead Warming Center was...
KALISPELL, MT
The Daily Inter Lake

Volunteer instructors rekindle lost connections with school

Fair-Mont-Egan School is hoping its volunteer instructor electives program will revive connections lost with community and family members during the pandemic when many schools had visitor restrictions in place. “With Covid, we realized we lost a lot of our community because people weren’t coming in,” Fair-Mont-Egan Family Liaison Coordinator Annie...
ADVOCACY
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for February, 28 2022

No. 28368 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 46644 US HWY 93 Polson, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 12:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of unit J19 (RICK DARNELL) and F4(CASEY COOPER). PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 148 Lower Valley Road, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 1:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of units F7(LOGAN BERGREN),...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Thompson Chain of Lakes easement

It’s still wintertime in the Flathead, but spring is just around the corner - I hope. This past couple of weeks have been busy for many of us that hunt, fish and hike in the great Flathead Outdoors. A couple of weeks ago I attended the Elk Foundation banquet. Boy, was that a rousing success! The organizing committee was aiming to have a banquet attendance of 600. Instead, they registered 783 banquet attendees. Last year the banquet raised $117,000 for conservation and elk. The committee hoped to exceed that amount this year. While final figures are not in yet, the current...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Whitefish to study high school expansion options

The Whitefish School District is moving forward with planning for a possible high school expansion in order to address the enrollment increases that are occurring now and are anticipated to continue in future years. The district is specifically seeking an architectural or engineering firm to assist in the initial planning for an expansion of Whitefish High School and Activities Complex. Firms have the opportunity to present a proposal that would address several needs of the high school and if the district were to find interest in one of the proposals it would likely hire an architect or engineer at its school...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for March, 1 2022

No. 28376 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Daily Inter Lake

Early start to budget talks at work session

Budget talks begin Monday at a Kalispell City Council work session. The city will look at planning documents for several municipal departments during the Monday work session. Council won’t take any formal action on the plans Monday, but the work session will serve as the first step in the formal planning process.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Chamber survey looks at accessibility Discover Kalispell and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce are in the process of gathering information to create an informational resource regarding accessibility in Kalispell. The resource looks to highlight the amenities and activities that are accessible to people with disabilities. Several of the important components in being an accessible destination and place to live are ‘things to do,’ ‘places to eat and shop,’ and ‘where to stay.’ The Chamber is conducting a survey to learn about what accessibility options are currently offered by local companies, and what amenities these companies plan or hope to add in the future. “This will help us all think about what can be improved upon, so that Kalispell can be a more inclusive place to visit and live,” states the Chamber. Take the survey at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/uqpHp1d/Accessibility?source_id=2e839447-f07a-482e-9f2d-17a06e3d6a0d&source_type=em&c=oH19EXeW_j66TIVAcSHrX7rhhSfMPvwcOjrE4t8JrTbF51dH7MEg4Q==.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Feb. 27

Board leadership Thanks for the Inter Lake editorial suggestion that “Board training should be a prerequisite.” That was routine when I served on the Flathead County Library Board from 1997 to 2007. I served with two outstanding directors, Dorothy Laird and Kim Crowley. After a year of conflict and indecision on the library board, the commissioners reorganized the membership of the board and asked Jane Lopp to be a trustee. She served from 2008 – 2017 when she tragically lost her life in an accident. The Montana State Library periodically presented “Public Library Trustee Clinics” with topics like “Making the Hard Decisions.”...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Extension agent focuses on agricultural education

After 13 years sowing the seeds of knowledge to Flathead County growers, gardeners, farmers, property owners and students — a bountiful harvest awaits Montana State University Extension Agent Pat McGlynn who retires in May. For McGlynn, the job has combined her passions for teaching, research, horticulture and agribusiness. “I think it was just in my blood,” she said, recalling starting a garden as a child growing up in a rural town in upstate New York. “I was always in the woods.” Only a barbed-wire fence separated the backyard of her childhood home from a herd of cows and it wasn’t long before she...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Public Law 280 funding obligation falls to state

Lake County has handled law enforcement responsibilities on the Flathead Reservation since the early 1960s, not long after Congress passed Public Law 280. The law allows states to assume criminal jurisdiction over Native American reservations, which is traditionally handled by federal authorities. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes were among the tribes to opt in to such an agreement, and today Lake County is responsible for all felony enforcement, detention and prosecution, among other criminal justice tasks. It’s a tall order, but county officials contend the local relationship has worked well for all residents, both tribal members and non-members. There’s just one...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Claire Ellen Langlois (Baker) Fraser, 50

Claire Fraser, 50, passed at her residence in Kalispell on Dec. 18, 2021. A memorial is scheduled for March 4, 2022, 10 a.m., to be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 7465 Montana Hwy. 35, Bigfork. All friends of Claire and the family are invited to attend. Claire was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Ira Thomas Langlois Sr. and Lavora “Tommy” Mae Curtis. Her father passed just prior to her birth and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Robert “Bob” D. Baker Sr. The family moved to the Kalispell area in 1975, purchased Kienas Ranch west of...
KALISPELL, MT
The Daily Inter Lake

Growth in store for Kalispell boutique

Elly Jaymes clothing boutique in south Kalispell is truly a homegrown operation. Founder Kelly Gehrt launched Elly Jaymes from her house in 2016. The name “Elly Jaymes” is a combination of the names of Gehrt, her husband and their four children. “It started out of my living room,”...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

