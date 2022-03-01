Regional Basketball Tournament Underway, Middle TN Boys Round Up: March 1

The TSSAA Regional Basketball Tournament have begun and many schools in Middle Tennessee are still competing with hopes of making the State Tournament.

The Division II State Tournaments will begin March 3rd at Tennessee Tech University. The rest of the state is in the regional tournament which will start Tuesday, March 1st.

Division II AA State Tournament

Lipscomb Academy (19-12) will play Christian Brothers (26-0) at 3:30 PM. Brentwood Academy (30-0) will be playing Knoxville Catholic (28-3).

Class 2A West Regional Tournament

Fairview vs. Harpeth, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant High School.

Class 3A East Regional Tournament

Page vs. White County, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Tullahoma High School.

Class 3A West Regional Tournament

Portland vs. Creek Wood, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Maplewood High School.

Class 4A East Regional Tournament

Blackman vs. Stewarts Creek, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Stewarts Creek High School.

La Vergne vs. Cane Ridge, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Stewarts Creek High School.

Class 4A West Regional Tournament

Lebanon vs. Gallatin, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Hendersonville High School.

Beech vs. Cookeville, March 1st at 7:45 PM at Hendersonville High School.

Franklin vs. Ravenwood, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Summit High School.

Columbia vs. Independence, March 1st at 7:45 PM at Summit High School.

