Family Relationships

We Are Family

By Ashley Benkarski
Tennessee Tribune
 7 days ago

For only the second time in 175 years a house that was divided by death, property disputes, and slavery issues is being reunited. The Tennessee Supreme Court case of Ford vs. Ford was settled in 1846 and was the last driving factor in splintering the Ford Family. Members of...

tntribune.com

The Independent

George Washington had secret son with enslaved woman, family claims

George Washington, the Revolutionary War general and first US president, fathered a child with one of his family’s slaves, descendants of the woman claim.At some point between 1784 and 1785, Washington had a child with Venus, an enslaved person belonging to Hannah Washington, the widow of George Washington’s brother Augustine, descendants say.The child, West Ford, would go on to work at the Washington’s Mount Vernon estate for much of his life, and would go on in 1833 to found Gum Springs, one of the oldest surviving freedmen’s villages in the country.Linda Allen Hollis, Ford’s 70-year-old great-great-great-grandaughter, said “the old...
