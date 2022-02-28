ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Coalition Seeks Restoration Of Voting Rights

By Lisa Backus
ctnewsjunkie.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Jeter cast his first ballot in an election in November thanks to a change in state law that allowed those with felony convictions to vote while on parole. “It meant more because we’ve been fighting for it,” said Jeter, who is co-director of The Full Citizen’s Coalition to Unlock the...

ctnewsjunkie.com



