Coalition Seeks Restoration Of Voting Rights

The Supreme Court’s recent decision, reversing that of a lower federal court, to reinstate Alabama’s evidently gerrymandered voting map did more than just make it harder for affected voters to have a meaningful say in the November midterms. To be sure, according to the lower court’s three-judge panel (which included two Trump appointees), the new map adversely impacts Black Alabamans in a way that violates the Voting Rights Act. The electoral stakes could hardly be higher, potentially determining whether control of Congress will shift to Republicans, leading to a cascade of implications, such as the termination of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, efforts to impeach President Joe Biden, and possible election trickery—to say nothing of what would come of the normal business of legislating.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO