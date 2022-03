Click here to read the full article. More “Love Is Blind” is coming. The Netflix reality series, produced by Kinetic Content, has already filmed its third season and will likely air in the next year. The season, which filmed back to back with Season 2, took place in Dallas, Variety exclusively confirms. The news comes on the heels of Season 2, which has remained in Netflix’s Top 10 since its February debut, roughly six months after it wrapped filming. The show begins with 15 men getting to know 15 women from separate pods, communicating through a wall, unable to see one another....

TV SERIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO