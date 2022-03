(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Senate has unanimously voted to deregulate businesses that offer what’s called “threading.” A piece of cotton thread is wound through the eyebrow and then pulled to remove individual hairs. Senator Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire says in Iowa, a person now has to get a state license to do that. This bill allows the free market to regulate the performance of this service. A West Des Moines business called the Perfect Brow Bar sued the state of Iowa in January over the licensing requirements.

