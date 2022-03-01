Bay Area tech companies concerned about cyber security as war in Ukraine continues

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – As the war in Ukraine continues, many Bay Area tech companies are concerned about their cyber security.

“The level of concern has sky rocked over the last 5 to 10 days, a lot of concern on how they can protect themselves,” Ralph Aceves said.

Ralph Aceves, CEO of Hackerstike says, there has been an uptick in cyberattacks,

and companies are reaching out to him.

“A lot of concerns related to how they can protect themselves, additional measures against a heightened level of threat,” Aceves said.

Aceves’ company, HackerStrike, uses the latest artificial intelligence to protect businesses from ransomware but he says you can protect yourself also by using strong multi-character passwords and being careful on what emails you click on.

“Cyber-attacks are very sophisticated today and very easy to fall prey to one of those,” Aceves said.

Aceves says many of the attacks come from three places China, North Korea, and Russia.

“If It’s state-sponsored, they have the security to be able to operate in a territory or country in a safe manner,” Aceves said.

As the war continues, so will the concern over increasing cyber-attacks.

