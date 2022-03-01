ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Highway Patrol to participate in Operation SafeDRIVE

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will again join forces with law enforcement partners in adjoining states for Operation SafeDRIVE.

Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) calls for a concentrated highway traffic enforcement period with the goal of eliminating commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traffic collisions and reducing related fatalities, according to the NCHP. Operation efforts aim to eliminate commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement along the southeast Interstate 95 corridor, where 13% of the nation’s fatal CMV collisions occur. The enforcement period is today through Thursday.

“The State Highway Patrol is proud to be a part of this initiative again in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and our law enforcement counterparts throughout the Southeast,” said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We are committed to reducing dangerous driving behaviors on our essential commercial routes. Our aim is to educate and build awareness for all motorists including both passenger vehicle and CMV drivers on how to share the road safely.”

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts will focus on both passenger and commercial motor vehicles, and include monitoring for aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear safety belts, distracted driving and impaired driving, according to the State Highway Patrol. Efforts will also help ensure CMV drivers are following industry regulations, including hours of service compliance, commercial driver license compliance, medical certification and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts complement a national campaign run by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, “Our Roads, Our Safety” campaign, which educates motorists on how to share the road effectively and safely with CMV’s.

All motorists should follow these safety tips:

— Stay out of blind spots. Large trucks and buses have huge blind spots on all four sides.

— Pass safely. Make sure you can see the CMV driver in their side mirror. Signal clearly and safely pass the truck or bus. Do not linger in the blind spot.

— Do not cut off large vehicles. It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.

— Do not tailgate. Tailgating a truck or bus puts you in a blind spot.

All road users should share the road safely, according to the NCHP.

