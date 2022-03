A controversial proposal to significantly limit mail-in absentee voting in Indiana no longer is included in elections-related legislation headed to the governor's desk. House Enrolled Act 1116 was preliminarily approved Jan. 31 by the Republican-controlled House with a provision barring many Hoosiers who currently satisfy one of the statutory excuses to qualify for a mail-in absentee ballot from voting by mail if they are capable of casting an in-person ballot at any point during the state's 28-day early voting period.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO