Daily statistical milestones: Thaddeus Young moves past Julius Erving and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Thaddeus Young No. 48 in steals now

Moved ahead of Julius Erving with 1,509 steals. He’s now 5 away from Rajon Rondo

Buddy Hield No. 52 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,361 three-pointers. He’s now 25 away from Antoine Walker

LaMarcus Aldridge No. 58 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Leroy Ellis with 8,712 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Jason Kidd

Khris Middleton No. 87 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Quentin Richardson with 1,169 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Ben Gordon

Goran Dragic No. 109 in assists now

Moved ahead of Pooh Richardson with 4,184 assists. He’s now 8 away from Rory Sparrow

Jimmy Butler No. 127 in steals now

Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson with 1,111 steals. He’s now 3 away from Nick Anderson

D’Angelo Russell No. 131 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Morris Peterson with 1,011 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Isaiah Thomas

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 142 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Joel Przybilla and Alex English with 837 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Amir Johnson

DeMar DeRozan No. 153 in assists now

Moved ahead of Derrick Rose with 3,647 assists. He’s now 3 away from Elgin Baylor

Blake Griffin No. 166 in points now

Moved ahead of Alonzo Mourning with 14,312 points. He’s now 6 away from Anthony Davis

Kevin Love No. 176 in points now

Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili and David West with 14,047 points. He’s now 6 away from Dave DeBusschere and Jerry Lucas

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 187 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty, Vern Mikkelsen and Blake Griffin with 5,952 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Elmore Smith

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 188 in points now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 13,817 points. He’s now 41 away from Chuck Person

Patrick Beverley No. 193 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nate Robinson with 812 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Chris Mullin and Ben McLemore

Jrue Holiday No. 205 in points now

Moved ahead of Al Harrington with 13,252 points. He’s now 57 away from Jermaine O’Neal

Steven Adams No. 213 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Derrick McKey and Kristaps Porzingis with 613 blocks. He’s now tied with Darko Milicic

DeMar DeRozan No. 220 in steals now

Moved ahead of Christian Laettner, James Posey and Chris Morris with 920 steals. He’s now 1 away from Kemba Walker

Doug McDermott No. 229 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva and Brandon Knight with 719 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Tony Snell

Mason Plumlee No. 230 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Lorenzen Wright with 573 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Grant Hill

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 231 in assists now

Moved ahead of Antonio Daniels with 2,940 assists. He’s now 1 away from Howard Komives

Seth Curry No. 239 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers and Kent Bazemore with 692 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Gary Harris

Gary Harris No. 239 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers and Kent Bazemore with 692 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Seth Curry

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 244 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Dave Corzine and Cedric Maxwell with 5,265 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Shawn Bradley

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kane Pitman @KanePitman Postgame @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌

-Angry Giannis takes it out on the Hornets

-Budenholzer’s big challenge

-Wesley Matthews?

-Schedule about to turn nasty

-A special guest appearance 🐶

📺 https://t.co/IavYrtvJtF

🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/5AighvmbdC – 12:09 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 Step by step. #BuildGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/BLSTqTrVmA – 11:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 I asked Erik Spoelstra about the process of handling Jimmy Butler as that free safety:

“We have our team rules. And then there’s the Jimmy Butler rules.”

“The only guy you can compare it to is when @Dwyane Wade was in his prime.”

Here’s what he said:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/cbIQYgN5gN – 11:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler’s gambles for steals: “We have our team rules and then there’s the Jimmy Butler rules. He can do whatever he wants because he can do some things that I’ve never seen before.” – 10:57 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange Watching Giannis vs. Hornets and thinking that Oak’s ‘Giannis would come of the bench’ in the 90s take might go down as the worst take in old-man NBA history. Just epic. – 10:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm FINAL: Bucks 130, Hornets 106

– Antetokounmpo 26pts/16reb/6ast

– Holiday 21pts/6reb/8ast

– Portis 20pts/10reb

– Middleton 19pts/4reb/3ast – 10:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm That was a nasty putback slam by Thanasis Antetokounmpo. – 10:35 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell said postgame that he confused Anthony Edwards for Patrick Beverley a few times tonight because of how he was defending tonight. – 10:34 PM

StatMuse @statmuse Giannis in 28 minutes tonight:

26 PTS

16 REB

6 AST

2 STL

4 BLK

14-14 FT

It’s his 5th 25/15/5 game in less than 30 minutes played. No other player since the three-point era (1980) has more than one. pic.twitter.com/R3sffp8Abx – 10:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns on his late shot that became the game-winner:

“DLo broke the play off and wanted me to shoot it.” – 10:20 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan: Sometimes you need adversity to really see what you’re made of and understand what you need to win in this league. – 10:10 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Chris Finch on going to KAT-DLo pick + roll late:

“Just trying pick and roll, trying to find KAT on the pop. And then when they switch, take em to the spot (which is the nail), he has a size advantage at that point in time. And then was just able to rise to shoot over the top.” – 10:10 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo to Thanasis Antetokounmpo for the lay-in following a block from Giannis.

That was fun. – 10:06 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Up 32, Giannis Antetokounmpo out on the floor to start the fourth quarter for the #Bucks – 10:03 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun I mentioned to Nick Nurse Thad Young wasn’t shooting too many three-pointers in San Antonio … “We’ll change that.” – 10:01 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso This game took so many directions. A definite increase in defensive identity in the fourth quarter, and Cedi Osman even tied the game at 122 with 33 seconds left. But KAT’s 3 with 12 seconds left, and free throws from D’Angelo Russell sealed it.

Wolves beat #Cavs 127-122. – 9:45 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Charlotte’s strategy of lightly tapping Giannis while he completes a 2-foot finish does not appear to be working – 9:41 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Tyler Herro just chucked a pass full-court to Jimmy Butler, who somehow beat two Bulls defenders for it in the paint to dump off to Caleb Martin for an open bucket.

Getting Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball back isn’t going to fix these defensive lapses overnight. – 9:23 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA DLo just decides to find a way to put the Wolves in the bonus in the 4th. Does this almost every game. – 9:18 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Jimmy Butler had attempted only 80 3-pointers coming into tonight, making only 16…and Derrick Jones Jr. just fouled him on a 3-point attempt. Kind of sums up the kind of night this has been for the Bulls. – 9:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 One of my favorite sets from Miami:

Bam Adebayo at the top

Duncan Robinson down screen for Jimmy Butler

Easy lob to Jimmy

If not, DHO to Duncan

If that’s blitzed, Bam drive – 9:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm One day, I hope to love anything as much as Giannis Antetokounmpo loves whipping passes to the opposite corner in transition. – 9:03 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman Pat Connaughton to Khris Middleton after tonight’s game 🤕 pic.twitter.com/J9tmahmKtk – 9:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Khris Middleton takes a couple of jabs but makes all of his free throws. #Bucks are up 59-41. – 9:00 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Gabe Vinent just hit DeMar DeRozan with the DeMar DeRozan up-and-under. – 8:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Khris Middleton and Miles Bridges both go down following a collision, but Middleton appeared to get the worst of it and stayed down a few beats longer.

He’s back up and shooting free throws though. – 8:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Khris Middleton took one to the face – but he appears OK for now as he heads to the free throw line. – 8:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski And Middleton’s three put the #Bucks up 55-39.

#Hornets have scored 7 points thus far in the quarter. – 8:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski The #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Quentin Richardson for No. 87 o the all-time made three-pointers list. – 8:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis Antetokounmpo has three blocks to go with nine points and five rebounds. #Bucks lead the #Hornets 46-37. – 8:48 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Halftime: Heat 55, Bulls 46. Gabe Vincent with 14 points. Bam Adebayo with 11 points. Jimmy Butler with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. Bulls shooting 1 of 13 on threes. – 8:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Two quicks threes to open the second quarter sends the #Hornets to a timeout. #Bucks lead 38-32.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Montrezl Harrell a strong hand to the chest as he made his way the paint prior to Grayson Allen’s three. – 8:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm The Bucks and Hornets are tied at 32 after one quarter. Middleton and Holiday both have 7 points in the first 12 minutes.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 133.3

DefRtg: 133.3

Net Rtg: 0.0

ORB%: 50.0%

DRB%: 68.8% – 8:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Halftime: Raptors lead the Nets 71-48. LaMarcus Aldridge has 11 points. Toronto has 19 points off 14 Nets turnovers. Not much else to say. – 8:37 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Jalen Smith just got ejected. Such a boneheaded decision. Waved his hand at an official, got a tech for that.

He kept walking towards officials and loudly saying, “THAT’S SOME BULLSHIT!” over and over. Buddy Hield got pretty mad that Jalen didn’t keep his cool. #Pacers – 8:33 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Ayo doing a really good job on Jimmy Butler on three-straight possessions. – 8:32 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher Thaddeus Young made zero 3-pointers in 370 minutes with the Spurs.

He has three in his last 29 minutes with the Raptors. – 8:27 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob With both Fred and OG out these Thad and Precious three balls are invaluable – 8:26 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Buddy Hield with an impressive left-handed and-1 on Wendall Carter Jr. #Pacers – 8:22 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm You don’t see Giannis Antetokounmpo get THAT mad often.

Thought he got fouled by LaMelo Ball on one end and complained about it before turning on the jets to swat a Mason Plumlee dunk. Trailed the play, set himself up for a dunk…and they called a foul on Ball on the ground. – 8:19 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Big out-of-nowhere block by Giannis on Plumlee … but it might be the only halfway decent defense by either side in these first six minutes. Big “whoever makes more open shots wins” energy here. – 8:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis Antetokounmpo was really* frustrated after not getting a call on the offensive end – and took it out on poor Plumlee on the other end.

#Hornets lead 16-9 in the early going. – 8:18 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe The Heat wreaked havoc through that opening quarter to grab a 30-21 lead. DeRozan getting smothered with double teams. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo making things difficult on both sides of the court. – 8:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang End of first quarter: Heat 30, Bulls 21. Heat lead by as many as 14 points in the period. Jimmy Butler already with four steals and Bulls already with eight turnovers. – 8:11 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Jimmy Butler has 4 steals, Bam Adebayo is switching everything and wreaking havoc to the tune of 8 Bulls’ TOs and Heat lead 30-21 after 1. – 8:10 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor D’Angelo Russell is a very nonchalant player. Makes some perplexing decisions. – 8:09 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange Dragic’s on-ball defense has not improved since November. – 8:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Goran Dragic said in Milwaukee he’s going to look for LaMarcus Aldridge when he can, especially on the short roll. Just found him for a 3. – 8:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler with 4 steals through 9 minutes – 8:04 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Completely disjointed start for the Bulls, who just coughed up a five-second violation coming out of a timeout.

Heat lead 25-11. Jimmy Butler leads with 7 points and 4 steals. – 8:04 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Bulls have 2 assists and 7 turnovers in first 8:54 of this one

Jimmy Butler has 4 of Miami’s 6 steals – 8:01 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps Goran Dragic makes his debut in front of the home Brooklyn fans

Mild applause; can’t imagine it’ll be the same tomorrow – 8:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Goran Dragic checks in for the first time at Barclays to a nice applause. – 8:01 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Jimmy Butler 3 steals in first 7 minutes of game, Heat has 5 steals as a team. Another poor start by #Bulls – 7:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Jimmy Butler attracting 2-3 bodies on every attack

PJ not just sitting and watching

Cuts with him and gets the dunk – 7:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler with 10 of the Heat’s first 16 points. Heat leads Bulls 16-10. – 7:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Goran Dragic has entered the Nets’ pregame hype video. – 7:37 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob Nice to see Dragic embrace Svi pre-game and show what looked like genuine concern for what he’s going through – 7:32 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA A couple early defense notes from Wolves-Cavs

– Pat Bev guarding Markkanen (makes sense, that’s CLE’s primary offensive creator)

– We saw Vando blitz-switch the first two pick and rolls

– DLo’s matchup to play safety is Okoro

– Ant guarding the point (Goodwin) – 7:16 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid #Pacers starters tonight:

— Tyrese Haliburton

— Buddy Hield

— Oshae Brissett

— Jalen Smith

— Isaiah Jackson – 7:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Gabe Vincent again stepping in for Kyle Lowry in Heat starting lineup tonight, a lineup rounded out by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Duncan Robinson. – 7:01 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Nurse on facing Dragic: “I think that he’s happy where he’s at now. Guys in that stage of their career, it’s not uncommon. I like him as a person & I really like him as a player. Now we got to go compete against him. I’m sure he’s gonna be motivated & hopefully our guys are too” – 6:41 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps Nick on Goran Dragic Night:

“Not that big a deal from my standpoint.” – 6:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Steve Nash expects a similar workload for Goran Dragic tonight. He played 14 minutes and some change on Saturday. – 6:02 PM

The Ringer @ringernba 💯 How DeMar DeRozan has elevated his game

💯 James Harden’s Sixers debut

🤬 Lakers rage with @JomiAdeniran

#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/0iU4Bl… – 5:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat From earlier — Midrange Masters: Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan do it from old-school terrain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 First game of Heat-Bulls this season:

– Win without Tyler Herro

Second game of Heat-Bulls:

– Win without Jimmy Butler + Bam Adebayo

Third game of Heat-Bulls:

– Without Kyle Lowry… – 4:23 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko 📅 On this day in 2021, the @Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield made his 1,000th career 3P in a loss to the Hornets.

Hield reached that mark in just 350 games, 19 fewer than any other player in NBA history:

350 – Hield

369 – Stephen Curry

372 – Klay Thompson

385 – Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/JA4v6EpKUL – 3:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Midrange Masters: Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan do it from old-school terrain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:37 PM