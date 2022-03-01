ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Toshiba TVS diode has capacitance of 0.12pF

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToshiba has started shipping a low capacitance TVS diode. The product will be useful in protecting electronic components such as semiconductors from static electricity and noise while suppressing signal quality deterioration within high-frequency antennas...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa announces resignation

Toshiba has announced that CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa has stepped down from his role and has named corporate senior vice president Taro Shimada as his successor. In his new role, Shimada will also run the energy and infrastructure business after Toshiba's split into two standalone companies, a move due to be completed by the second half of FY23.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Blackstone and Toshiba deny buyout approach for Japanese conglomerate

TOKYO (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc has never approached Toshiba Corp about a potential buyout, the two companies said on Thursday, denying a media report. Nikkei Business Publications reported on Thursday that U.S. private equity firm Blackstone had made a buyout offer for the Japanese conglomerate, citing multiple unidentified sources. It said executives of both companies met in January.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toshiba gets its own taste of investor impatience

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toshiba’s (6502.T) new boss, Taro Shimada, will be getting a sense of what his own aggrieved shareholders must be feeling. The Japanese conglomerate, which abruptly changed chief executives amid a controversial restructuring, wants memory-chip maker Kioxia and controlling owner Bain Capital to revive plans for an initial public offering, but only has so much say with a 41% stake. At least the buyout shop will prioritise maximising value.
BUSINESS
MyStateline.com

Best Samsung 4K TVs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As one of the leaders in television technology, Samsung’s many innovations offer consumers a chance at an immersive, theater-quality experience at home. With Full HD resolution soon becoming obsolete, Samsung mainly offers 4K, ultra high definition models with stunning detail and more than 8 million pixels.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capacitance#Diode#Electronic Equipment#Radio Communications#Tvs#Df2b6m4bsl#Wi Fi#Esd
Nature.com

Ultrahigh-resolution quantum-dot light-emitting diodes

With the ever-growing demand for a greater number of pixels, next-generation displays have challenging requirements for resolution as well as colour gamut. Here, to meet this need, quantum-dot light-emitting diodes (QLEDs) with an ultrahigh pixel resolution of 9,072"“25,400"‰pixels per inch are realized via transfer printing combined with the Langmuir"“Blodgett film technology. To reduce the leakage current of the devices, a honeycomb-patterned layer of wide-bandgap quantum dots is embedded between the light-emitting quantum-dot pixels as a non-emitting charge barrier layer. Red and green QLEDs are demonstrated. Notably, the red devices achieve a brightness of up to 262,400"‰cd"‰mâˆ’2 at an applied voltage of 8"‰V and a peak external quantum efficiency of 14.72%. This work provides a promising way for achieving ultrahigh-resolution QLED devices with high performance.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy