ADI hooks up with STL for O-RAN

STL this week announced the launch of Firebird, a path-breaking line of ORAN-based macro radios for dense, wide area 5G coverage. STL Firebird is a portfolio of multi-band 4G/5G macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs), initially available in Band 1, 40, 41, and 78 among others. These software-defined radios are based on a platform architecture and fulfill varying 5G coverage and capacity requirements of global carriers. Earlier this year, STL announced its collaboration with Meta Connectivity to design and develop dual RAT (Radio Access Technologies) 4G and 5G radio products, specifically in the Band 40 and 78. Through the Evenstar program, STL is working with Meta Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN solutions.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO