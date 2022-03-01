ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADI hooks up with STL for O-RAN

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADI and Systems integrator STL are joining up to co-develop 5G ORAN radio units (O-RU). Together, the two companies will build 5G-ready systems to expand the diversity of commercially available O-RUs and facilitate the growth of O-RAN networks. As a part of this collaboration, STL and ADI...

www.electronicsweekly.com

thefastmode.com

KDDI Develops O-RAN–Compliant 5G SA Virtualized Base Station with Wind River

Wind River on Tuesday announced that KDDI has used Wind River Studio for its O-RAN–compliant 5G stand-alone virtualized base station technology, which has recently launched on its commercial network. Wind River is a leader in the early 5G landscape, powering the majority of 5G RAN deployments with operators such...
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Unveils Wide Portfolio of O-RAN Compliant Radio Units

Mavenir this week announced a wide portfolio of O-RAN compliant Radio Units (RUs) – expanding the Open RAN radio ecosystem, to provide Communications Service Providers (CSPs) with a wider choice of radios as they progress in rolling out open and interoperable networks. OpenBeam, the Future of Radio, is providing...
thefastmode.com

KDDI Taps HPE ProLiant Telco Server for Commercial O-RAN 5G SA vRAN

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that KDDI, a leading Japanese telecommunications provider, is using the HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus - Telco server for the commercial network operation of O-RAN compliant 5G standalone base stations. KDDI is accelerating construction of 5G base stations across Japan in efforts to expedite 5G...
ZDNet

Dell teams up with Marvell to bridge Open RAN performance gap

Dell Technologies and Marvell have launched a solution aimed to address current performance challenges of Open RAN deployment in virtualised distributed unit environments. Speaking with ZDNet, Dell Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan head of telecom Sam Saba explained the Open RAN Accelerator Card has been designed to bring the performance of traditional RAN solution to Open RAN.
thefastmode.com

STL Launches Portfolio of Multi-band 4G/5G Macro O-RAN Compliant RUs

STL this week announced the launch of Firebird, a path-breaking line of ORAN-based macro radios for dense, wide area 5G coverage. STL Firebird is a portfolio of multi-band 4G/5G macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs), initially available in Band 1, 40, 41, and 78 among others. These software-defined radios are based on a platform architecture and fulfill varying 5G coverage and capacity requirements of global carriers. Earlier this year, STL announced its collaboration with Meta Connectivity to design and develop dual RAT (Radio Access Technologies) 4G and 5G radio products, specifically in the Band 40 and 78. Through the Evenstar program, STL is working with Meta Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN solutions.
thefastmode.com

Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI to Offer Integrated Solution for Testing of O-RAN RUs

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) and Viavi Solutions this week announced they have partnered to offer an integrated solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units (O-RUs). The two companies, leaders in wireless communication test and active in specifications development in the O-RAN ALLIANCE, have combined their industry-leading capabilities. Central to the joint solution is the O-RU Test Manager which provides a seamless user experience.
Digital Trends

KDDI and Wind River deploy new O-RAN 5G technology

Wind River, a leading developer of software that powers 5G mobile infrastructure, has announced a new partnership with Japanese telecom provider KDDI to deploy open 5G standards to its commercial customers. This new arrangement will see KDDI using Wind River Studio to power its 5G network, providing a virtualized base...
