Gregg Popovich one of many San Antonio sports figures to wish Joe Reinagel a happy retirement

UPDATED 3/8, 12:27 a.m. ET: Russell Westbrook spoke about his wife Nina’s recent comments and the hate he and his family have received on Monday night. “I 100% stand behind my wife and... it’s not just about this year,” Russell said. “Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point to where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all. When it comes to basketball I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO