NBA

Gregg Popovich one of many San Antonio sports figures to wish Joe Reinagel a happy retirement

KENS 5
 7 days ago

ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Vanessa Bryant Remembers The Time She Went To Shaquille O'Neal's Birthday Party With Kobe Bryant When She Was 17 As She Wishes Shaq For His 50th Birthday

March 6th marked the 50th birthday of one of the NBA's most dominant players of all time in Shaquille O'Neal. Not only was Shaq a behemoth on the court, but he has also been one of the most colorful personalities to have graced the league ever since he entered it. Shaq has always loved a good time, and he's thrown some of the most epic parties during his lifetime as well.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio mourning the loss of 'true Tejano legend' Joe Bravo

Tejano pioneer and Westside San Antonio legend Joe Bravo has died, according to family and friends. The singer of lowrider anthems like "It's OK" is being remembered by fans and the Tejano music world online. Bravo's daughter Lisa M. Dorantes confirmed her father's passing on Monday, February 21 via social...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
TMZ.com

Deion Sanders' Toes Amputated After Foot Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders ended up losing two toes in his battle to recover from foot surgery, the NFL legend announced in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. Previewing the next episode of his "Coach Prime" documentary with Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions on his social media page ... Sanders revealed the big toe and the second toe on his left foot had to be surgically removed several weeks ago.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
NBC Washington

Gregg Popovich Ties Don Nelson for Most Wins in NBA History

Gregg Popovich ties Don Nelson for most wins in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Gregg Popovich is now one victory away from becoming the single winningest coach in NBA history. With the San Antonio Spurs’ 117-110 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Popovich tied Don...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gregg Popovich All-Time Team vs. Eric Spoelstra All-Time Team: Who Wins A Best-Of-7 Series?

Gregg Popovich is easily one of the greatest coaches of all time, capturing 5 NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs and will end up as the winningest coach in NBA history by the end of this season. Popovich is only 2 wins away from passing Don Nelson as the coach with the most wins, and that will solidify his status as a legendary basketball mind. Of course, Pop has also coached some of the greatest players ever in Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
NBA
Complex

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Says She and Her Family Have Been Subjected to ‘Death Wishes’ (UPDATE)

UPDATED 3/8, 12:27 a.m. ET: Russell Westbrook spoke about his wife Nina’s recent comments and the hate he and his family have received on Monday night. “I 100% stand behind my wife and... it’s not just about this year,” Russell said. “Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point to where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all. When it comes to basketball I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Reveals He Beat Michael Jordan 3 Times In 1 On 1 At North Carolina, Says He Was Better Than Michael Jordan But Only For About Three Weeks

James Worthy is a name that looms large in NBA history, not only was he a three-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Worthy was also teammates with none other than Michael Jordan at the University of North Carolina. Obviously, Jordan is more decorated than he was, but when the two were in college, Worthy was slightly older and the much bigger star.
NBA
KENS 5

Austin FC scores 5 again in win over Inter Miami CF, breaking MLS record for most goals scored through 2 matches

AUSTIN, Texas — In 2021, scoring goals was a weak point for Austin FC for significant portions of the inaugural season. Through two matches in 2022, that narrative has changed ... so far. Austin FC defeated Inter Miami CF 5-1 on Sunday, notching the club's second win this season and second straight match with five goals. The Verde's 10 goals through two matches is a MLS record.
MLS

