Baby and Me

Several years ago, Barbara Higgins and her husband Kenny Banzhoff were raising their two daughters: 15-year-old, Gracie, and 13-year-old, Molly. But in 2016, tragedy struck when Molly passed away due to an undiagnosed brain tumor. Soon thereafter, Higgins, a New Hampshire-based teacher, began having dreams that she didn't initially tell anyone about, attributing them to the grieving process. The dreams, which occurred consistently, centered around her having another baby.
