After Chriselle Lim ended her 15-year relationship with husband Allen Chen, the mega-influencer knew she needed a life revamp. So she started purging everything. In this new chapter, she wanted to be intentional with what her space looked like and, more important, how she wanted to smell. "Fragrance was part of my healing process," Lim tells Glamour. "I was so unhappy that I would spray something, and I would literally imagine myself in the future and how I want to be."

