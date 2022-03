You can currently score $40 savings on the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 that lets you purchase one of these fantastic gaming controllers for just $140. This deal is available at Walmart, and you can also get it directly from the Microsoft Store. However, suppose you want to take your gaming to the next level. In that case, you can also consider the Custom Elite Series 2 Controller that goes for $240 after a $20 discount or get the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller for $65 after a $5 discount.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO