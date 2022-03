Pete DeBoer picked up his 500th win as an NHL Head Coach as the Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4) defeated the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6), 3-1, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Keegan Kolesar got the Golden Knights on the board with his sixth goal of the season just 2:16 into the contest. In the second period, Noah Gregor cashed in to tie the game for the Sharks, but Reilly Smith answered to rebuild the Vegas lead. Five minutes into the third, Smith scored again to put the home team ahead by a pair. Robin Lehner finished the game with 16 saves on 17 shots as the Golden Knights earned the 3-1 victory.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO