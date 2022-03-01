ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2LJAi00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 354,281 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,565 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,789 infections in Scott County, or 32,805 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Scott County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 404 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, compared to 273 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Scott County, IN 32,805 7,789 404 96
2 Washington County, KY 31,741 3,815 458 55
3 Henry County, KY 29,853 4,721 285 45
4 Spencer County, KY 28,620 5,222 274 50
5 Jefferson County, KY 28,533 218,893 263 2,016
6 Shelby County, KY 27,814 13,013 308 144
7 Oldham County, KY 27,341 17,874 191 125
8 Harrison County, IN 26,861 10,667 322 128
9 Clark County, IN 26,512 30,675 313 362
10 Bullitt County, KY 26,186 20,809 237 188
11 Trimble County, KY 24,627 2,127 405 35
12 Floyd County, IN 24,315 18,676 352 270

