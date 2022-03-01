This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 354,281 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,565 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Louisville/Jefferson County is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,789 infections in Scott County, or 32,805 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Scott County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Louisville/Jefferson County area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 404 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, compared to 273 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Scott County, IN
|32,805
|7,789
|404
|96
|2
|Washington County, KY
|31,741
|3,815
|458
|55
|3
|Henry County, KY
|29,853
|4,721
|285
|45
|4
|Spencer County, KY
|28,620
|5,222
|274
|50
|5
|Jefferson County, KY
|28,533
|218,893
|263
|2,016
|6
|Shelby County, KY
|27,814
|13,013
|308
|144
|7
|Oldham County, KY
|27,341
|17,874
|191
|125
|8
|Harrison County, IN
|26,861
|10,667
|322
|128
|9
|Clark County, IN
|26,512
|30,675
|313
|362
|10
|Bullitt County, KY
|26,186
|20,809
|237
|188
|11
|Trimble County, KY
|24,627
|2,127
|405
|35
|12
|Floyd County, IN
|24,315
|18,676
|352
|270
Comments / 0