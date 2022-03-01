This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,078,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,566 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,988 infections in Jefferson County, or 24,899 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jefferson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Washington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 226 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 170 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

