This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2LIHz00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,078,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,566 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Washington-Arlington-Alexandria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jefferson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,988 infections in Jefferson County, or 24,899 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jefferson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Washington area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 226 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 170 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, WV 24,899 13,988 226 127
2 Culpeper County, VA 22,823 11,514 258 130
3 Manassas City, VA 21,731 9,009 162 67
4 Manassas Park City, VA 21,628 3,552 146 24
5 Warren County, VA 21,179 8,355 355 140
6 Stafford County, VA 20,533 29,570 106 153
7 Prince William County, VA 20,484 93,559 152 693
8 Spotsylvania County, VA 19,894 26,143 202 265
9 District of Columbia District, DC 19,593 134,114 192 1,317
10 Alexandria City, VA 18,820 29,454 116 181
11 Fredericksburg City, VA 18,631 5,304 119 34
12 Prince George's County, MD 18,593 168,491 231 2,097
13 Fauquier County, VA 18,397 12,715 190 131
14 Frederick County, MD 18,072 44,903 202 501
15 Clarke County, VA 17,877 2,568 278 40
16 Charles County, MD 17,448 27,511 216 340
17 Arlington County, VA 17,257 40,002 133 309
18 Loudoun County, VA 16,893 65,064 92 354
19 Montgomery County, MD 15,830 164,655 190 1,980
20 Fairfax County, VA 15,045 172,045 118 1,346
21 Falls Church City, VA 13,613 1,915 114 16
22 Rappahannock County, VA 12,480 915 136 10
23 Calvert County, MD 12,028 10,955 150 137
24 Fairfax City, VA 8,179 1,952 172 41

