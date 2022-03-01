ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2LHPG00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 70,047 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,275 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Champaign-Urbana is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,373 infections in Ford County, or 32,639 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Champaign area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 478 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ford County, compared to 154 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ford County, IL 32,639 4,373 478 64
2 Champaign County, IL 29,294 61,356 135 283
3 Piatt County, IL 26,286 4,318 128 21

