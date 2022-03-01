ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2LFdo00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 55,051 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,333 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charleston is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,470 infections in Boone County, or 28,356 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boone County than they are across all of the Charleston area, however. There have been a total of 311 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boone County, compared to 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boone County, WV 28,356 6,470 311 71
2 Clay County, WV 25,908 2,276 410 36
3 Kanawha County, WV 24,934 46,305 357 663

