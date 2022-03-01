This Is the County in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 32,138 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,578 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Winchester, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hampshire County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,710 infections in Hampshire County, or 24,440 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hampshire County than they are across all of the Winchester area, however. There have been a total of 274 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hampshire County, in line with 266 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winchester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

