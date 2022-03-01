ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2LB6u00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Hattiesburg metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 42,122 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,314 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hattiesburg is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Hattiesburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Forrest County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,840 infections in Forrest County, or 28,921 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Forrest County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hattiesburg area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 397 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Forrest County, compared to 349 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hattiesburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Forrest County, MS 28,921 21,840 397 300
2 Lamar County, MS 28,185 17,256 255 156
3 Perry County, MS 25,158 3,026 524 63

