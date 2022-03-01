ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

This Is the County in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2L9Qh00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 165,882 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,065 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Winston-Salem is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,603 infections in Yadkin County, or 28,151 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 276 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yadkin County, NC 28,151 10,603 276 104
2 Davie County, NC 26,098 10,959 212 89
3 Davidson County, NC 25,792 42,470 234 385
4 Forsyth County, NC 24,464 90,903 203 756
5 Stokes County, NC 23,847 10,947 346 159

Comments / 0

 

