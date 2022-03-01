ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2L6mW00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 35,365 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,901 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Dothan , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Henry County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,422 infections in Henry County, or 25,823 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Henry County than they are across all of the Dothan area, however. There have been a total of 403 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Henry County, compared to 464 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Henry County, AL 25,823 4,422 403 69
2 Houston County, AL 23,753 24,787 449 469
3 Geneva County, AL 23,238 6,156 562 149

