This Is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2L38L00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 352,332 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,722 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,474 infections in McClain County, or 29,699 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 316 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 289 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McClain County, OK 29,699 11,474 316 122
2 Cleveland County, OK 28,217 78,085 270 748
3 Canadian County, OK 28,166 38,506 262 358
4 Grady County, OK 24,738 13,540 418 229
5 Oklahoma County,, OK 24,606 192,433 285 2,230
6 Logan County, OK 22,987 10,584 324 149
7 Lincoln County, OK 22,121 7,710 356 124

