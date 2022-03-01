This Is the County in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 352,332 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,722 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,474 infections in McClain County, or 29,699 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 316 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 289 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|McClain County, OK
|29,699
|11,474
|316
|122
|2
|Cleveland County, OK
|28,217
|78,085
|270
|748
|3
|Canadian County, OK
|28,166
|38,506
|262
|358
|4
|Grady County, OK
|24,738
|13,540
|418
|229
|5
|Oklahoma County,, OK
|24,606
|192,433
|285
|2,230
|6
|Logan County, OK
|22,987
|10,584
|324
|149
|7
|Lincoln County, OK
|22,121
|7,710
|356
|124
