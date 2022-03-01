ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2L1Mt00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 68,973 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,160 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across College Station-Bryan is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Burleson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,957 infections in Burleson County, or 27,750 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Burleson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the College Station area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 364 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Burleson County, compared to 211 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire College Station-Bryan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Burleson County, TX 27,750 4,957 364 65
2 Brazos County, TX 27,153 59,517 181 397
3 Robertson County, TX 26,637 4,499 432 73

