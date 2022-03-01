ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

This Is the County in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2L0UA00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 119,154 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,607 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Wayne is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Whitley County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,600 infections in Whitley County, or 28,530 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Whitley County than they are across all of the Fort Wayne area, however. There have been a total of 232 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Whitley County, compared to 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Wayne metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Whitley County, IN 28,530 9,600 232 78
2 Allen County, IN 27,863 103,097 301 1,115
3 Wells County, IN 23,104 6,457 451 126

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
County
Whitley County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
Whitley County, IN
Government
Whitley County, IN
Health
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy