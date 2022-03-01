ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

This Is the County in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2KvS100 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 103,259 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,824 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Huntington-Ashland is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boyd County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,830 infections in Boyd County, or 32,917 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boyd County than they are across all of the Huntington area, however. There have been a total of 339 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boyd County, in line with 332 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boyd County, KY 32,917 15,830 339 163
2 Greenup County, KY 32,789 11,727 344 123
3 Lawrence County, OH 28,915 17,529 361 219
4 Putnam County, WV 28,790 16,310 289 164
5 Cabell County, WV 28,153 26,835 367 350
6 Lincoln County, WV 25,553 5,386 323 68
7 Wayne County, WV 23,686 9,642 255 104

Comments / 0

