This Is the County in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 82,932 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,731 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Savannah has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bryan County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,878 infections in Bryan County, or 24,740 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bryan County than they are across all of the Savannah area, however. There have been a total of 229 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bryan County, compared to 282 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

