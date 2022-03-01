ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2KfZd00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 65,678 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,539 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Duluth , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Douglas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,340 infections in Douglas County, or 26,128 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Douglas County than they are across all of the Duluth area, however. There have been a total of 166 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Douglas County, compared to 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Douglas County, WI 26,128 11,340 166 72
2 Carlton County, MN 24,530 8,718 253 90
3 St. Louis County, MN 22,801 45,620 256 512

