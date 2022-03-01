ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

This Is the County in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS2Kb2j00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 39,820 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,789 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crockett County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,008 infections in Crockett County, or 34,540 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crockett County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 559 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crockett County, compared to 438 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Crockett County, TN 34,540 5,008 559 81
2 Chester County, TN 33,149 5,685 519 89
3 Madison County, TN 29,818 29,127 406 397

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Jackson, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Crockett County, TN
City
Jackson, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
Jackson, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy