ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-01 20:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-02 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by mid to late morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 09:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET Scattered snow showers will continue today, but only light additional accumulation is expected. Snow levels will rise significantly tonight and Monday.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Camden County, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING Patchy fog will impact portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through around 9 AM this morning. The fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities to less than one quarter mile on area roadways.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 22:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 11:04:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 645 AM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .Hydrologically significant rainfall came to an end Tuesday. Addition rain through Thursday will not be enough to stop the river from receding. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will cause minor flooding from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...covering nearby farm lands and several roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.0 feet. - The river crested around 19.5 feet at 3 pm Tuesday. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue to recede into the weekend. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 02/20/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware and Philadelphia. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Southeast Georgia#Coastal Camden#Coastal Glynn High Rip
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Dubuque and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 19:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 07:25:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun flooding, with others continuing to rise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following independent city, City of Bristol. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM EST, Widespread rain has fallen over saturated soils. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Erwin, Mountain City, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Walnut Hill, Banner Hill, Unicoi, Bluff City, Watauga, Hunter, Sadie, Doeville, Elk Mills, Morril`s Cave and South Holston Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 00:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Augusta; Culpeper; Eastern Highland; Fairfax; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rockingham; Southern Fauquier; Western Highland Patchy freezing rain overnight Temperatures near freezing will result in patchy ice on elevated surfaces overnight. Road impacts are not likely, but as elevated surfaces are most likely to cool to freezing, motorists should be cautious on bridges and overpasses.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon. * WHEN...From Saturday noon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The sneaker wave threat will be highest during the high tide period 8 am to 11 am Sunday morning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hawkins FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen and Hawkins. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 919 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last 3 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Morristown, Rogersville, Rutledge, Bean Station, Russellville, Mosheim, Blaine, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, St. Clair, Mooresburg, Mohawk, McCloud, Romeo, Alpha, Panther Creek State Park, Kepler, Jearoldstown, Buffalo Springs and Joppa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 18:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Nevada; Sevier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain will result in light ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch will be possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Little River, Hempstead and Nevada Counties. In Texas, Bowie and Cherokee Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 11:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. WAZ520-282300- /O.NEW.KPDT.FL.A.0002.220301T1926Z-220302T1311Z/ /CLFW1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 337 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Naches River near Cliffdell. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima Valley zone. Naches River near Cliffdell affecting East Slopes of the Washington Cascades zone. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...flooding is possible.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING Accumulating snows are quickly exiting east early this morning, and the advisory will be allowed to expire. Roads will remain snow covered and slick through the morning hours, including the commute. Exercise caution and take it slow.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 10:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego SLICK DRIVING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE EASTERN LAKE ONTARIO REGION THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON Temperatures will gradually drop below freezing late this morning. Many roads and walkways are still wet from recent rain and snow melt. Untreated roadways and walkways may become slick through early afternoon. Exercise caution when traveling today, especially on bridges and overpasses, and across higher terrain where it typically is colder.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Rockingham, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 14:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with the highest amounts on the ridges. Minor sleet accumulations are also possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Orleans, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Orleans; Oswego; Wayne A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE ENHANCED SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ONTARIO...LIVINGSTON... OSWEGO...WYOMING...ORLEANS...WAYNE GENESEE...MONROE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of moderate to heavy lake enhanced snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Wind gusts over 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 250 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Genesee County to Oswego County. This band of snow will continue to move southeast through the Genesee Valley, western Finger Lakes, and points southeast of Lake Ontario. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rochester, Batavia, Attica, Wyoming, Le Roy, Avon, Victor, Palmyra, Newark, Clyde, Wolcott, Cato, Fulton, and Central Square. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 8 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 40. Interstate 81 near exit 32. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy